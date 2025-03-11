The Anambra 2025 Governorship Election Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared all seven aspirants who bought its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest for its ticket.

Felix Morka, the party’s national publicity secretary, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the aspirants cleared by the committee headed by Ibrahim Shema, a former Katsina State governor, included Paul Chukwuma and Obiora Okonkwo.

Others, he said, were Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chukwuma Umeoji, Valentine Ozigbo, Johnbosco Onunkwo and Edozie Madu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aspirants are to contest for the party’s ticket at its governorship primary election slated for Saturday, 5 April 2025.

Mr Morka said that the party also issued certificates of clearance to the aspirants at its national secretariat in Abuja.

“One of the cleared aspirants, Valentine Ozigbo, has been granted a waiver by the party to contest its primary election.

“All members of the party, including new and old members in Anambra are required to revalidate their membership as prescribed by it ahead of the scheduled primary election,” he said.

The Anambra governorship election has been slated for 8 November by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Each of the cleared seven aspirants purchased the APC nomination form for N40 million and its expression of interest form for N10 million.

(NAN)

