Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of his former aide, Doyin Okupe.
He described Mr Okupe, who died on Friday in Lagos at 72, as a courageous and dedicated public servant.
Mr Jonathan, in a statement on Friday by his Media Aide, Ikechukwu Eze, said the late politician contributed to the growth and development of the country.
“It is with a heavy heart that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Okupe.
“Okupe, who served in my administration as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on public affairs, was a dedicated and loyal soul.
“He was a passionate advocate of progress and development of our great nation,’’ he said.
The former president also affirmed that Mr Okupe demonstrated unwavering commitment, exceptional diligence, and a profound sense of duty.
“Okupe’s contributions to my administration and his relentless efforts in defending our policies to advance good governance will always be remembered.
“He was a man of conviction, courage, and wisdom, whose impact transcended his immediate roles and touched the lives of many.
“His passing is a great loss to our nation, and his absence will be deeply felt.
“As we mourn his departure, we take solace in the fact that he lived a life of purpose, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication,” Mr Jonathan said.
(NAN)
