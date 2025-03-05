The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contracts of N10.3 billion for the procurement of essential medical supplies, including antiretroviral drugs for HIV treatment, diabetes diagnostic kits, and other health commodities.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, disclosed this while addressing journalists after the FEC meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Pate noted that the approval is aimed at enhancing the accessibility and affordability of health commodities, health services by Nigerians.

Boost for HIV treatment

According to Mr Pate, one of the key allocations includes N997 million for third-line antiretroviral (ARV) drugs for people living with HIV.

This decision follows the recent approval of first and second-line ARV treatments and comes at a time when Nigeria is shifting towards increased domestic funding for HIV treatment due to uncertainties in global health financing.

“A few weeks ago, we approved the first-line antiretroviral drugs, and now we are putting forth resources, almost N997 million worth of contract, to procure the third-line antiretroviral drugs for those who are HIV-infected,” the minister said.

He noted the significance of this procurement in ensuring that Nigerians living with HIV continue to receive uninterrupted treatment despite changes in international health aid.

Local manufacturing for diabetes treatment

Another major approval was N2 billion for locally manufactured diagnostic kits for diabetes, a disease that is rapidly increasing in prevalence across Nigeria.

“Diabetes is a major issue in our country. It’s among the fastest-growing segments. We have lots of our population suffering from diabetes, and some are not even aware they have it,” Mr Pate stated.

He noted that for the first time, a Nigerian company based in Lagos will manufacture these diagnostic kits.

“So government is procuring the diagnostic kits the on point blood glucose monitoring system that is manufactured here in Nigeria. This is bringing to life the effort to unlock the healthcare value chain by encouraging local manufacturers,” Mr Pate said.

In addition to the diagnostic kits, monitoring devices will be distributed across primary healthcare centers, and health workers will be trained to assist patients in tracking their blood sugar levels.

Expanding Healthcare Interventions

To address the rising cost of medications, the FEC also approved N4.5 billion for a medical relief programme aimed at reducing the cost of essential drugs, including antibiotics, antihypertensives, and antidiabetic medications.

“These are also commodities that are manufactured by local manufacturers here in Nigeria, so we are beginning to pool the demand and patronise our local manufacturers,” Mr Pate said.

FEC also approved N2.1 billion for the procurement of a mobile X-ray machine and the rehabilitation of a 64-slice CT scan at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi.

“The Federal Executive Council approved the procurement of a mobile X-ray machine and also the rehabilitation and equipping of a computerised tomography CAT scan, a 64-slice CT scan, for that teaching hospital,” Mr Pate stated.

He added that the approvals reflect the Tinubu administration’s ongoing efforts to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system by increasing domestic financing, supporting local production, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Addressing funding concerns

The approvals come amid broader concerns about Nigeria’s reliance on foreign aid for critical health programmes.

In February, the FEC approved N4.8 billion for 150,000 HIV treatment packs, reinforcing the government’s commitment to sustaining healthcare funding domestically.

Nigeria’s fight against HIV/AIDS has been significantly aided by international donors, particularly PEPFAR, which has provided billions of dollars in funding over the past two decades.

However, PEPFAR’s funding faced disruptions following US President Donald Trump’s executive order on foreign aid, which temporarily halted overseas assistance programmes.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later granted “emergency humanitarian waiver,” allowing PEPFAR to resume operations in 55 countries, including Nigeria.

In response to these uncertainties, Mr Pate reassured stakeholders that the Nigerian government is proactively developing a transition and sustainability plan to address potential funding shortfalls.

To mitigate potential funding shortfalls, Mr Pate said the government has set up a multi-ministerial committee, including representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Health, Defense, and Environment, as well as the Governors’ Forum.

“This is to ensure that Nigerians receiving treatment do not face disruptions,” he said.

