The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday presented a certificate of approval to FirstBank ahead of the construction of its eco-friendly headquarters in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.
The governor presented the certificate at the ground-breaking ceremony held at the Eko Atlantic city.
The ceremony, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, was attended by captains of industry, politicians, bankers, financial advisory experts and other invited guests.
The bank said the ambitious 40-storey building project is set to be the tallest building in Nigeria and it will be an engineering and environmental delight due to its technologically advanced, eco-friendly and sophisticated construction which would set a new standard for the financial services sector in Africa.
Endorsement
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Sanwo-Olu lauded the management of First Bank for the vision and audacity to conceive the idea and situate it in the Eko Atlantic city.
“FirstBank, as always, has taken the lead. I want to thank the visionaries who have created a new city that will serve as Africa’s model city — one we will all be proud of. Mr Femi Otedola, well done… well done to your board and well done to your management.
“CBN Governor, thank you for the approval. We hope you extend similar approvals to other financial institutions, as there is space for them too,” the governor said.
As an expression of the commitment of his administration to support businesses and provide an enabling environment for growth, he pledged that the Lagos government would support the initiative and all such developmental initiatives in the state.
“I am now handing over a certificate of approval for them to commence work immediately,” Mr Sanwo-Olu declared.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; former senate president, Bukola Saraki; the founder of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote; co-founders of the Chagoury Group, Gilbert and Roland Chagoury; Deji Adeleke; Ben Bruce; among other dignitaries.
First Bank said the new Head Office is envisioned as a world-class structure that represents its dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability.
“We are proud to mark this significant milestone in our journey towards excellence,” Olusegun Alebiosu, the CEO of FirstBank Group, said.
