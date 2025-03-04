OPPO today launched its latest series of AI phones, the OPPO Reno13 Series,featuring the Reno13 5G, and Reno13 F 5G,in market,bringing flagship-like AI features and all-around performanceto a broader audience.Equipped with AI Livephoto, AI Editor, and underwater photography supported byIP66 / IP68 / IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, the Reno13 Series combines powerful hardware and intuitive software with sleek, durable design to meet the needs of creators, gamers, and everyday users, setting a new standard for smartphones with no compromises in performance andAI capabilities.

Premium AI Features Made Accessible

The Reno13 F 5G delivering advanced AI capabilities previously reserved for flagship smartphones, serving not only as an AI imaging expert but also as a productivity tool tailored to the daily needs of professionals.

Refined Craftmanship and Durable Design

Drawing inspiration from the majestic wings of butterflies, the Reno13 Series features a bold new design representing a harmonious fusion of technology and fashion.

On theReno13 5G, a seamless One-piece Sculpted Glass back cover gives the phones an elegant, refined curvature with enhanced durability, while an Aerospace-grade Aluminum Frame provides 200% greater yield strengththan a plastic frame, as well as 20% improved resistance to bending and 36% improved drop resistance. Through these enhancements and more, both models offer an optimal balance in lightweight construction and strength.

The Reno13 5G weighs 181g with a thickness of 7.24mm for Plume White and 7.29mm for Luminous Blue,

the series’ distinct design is further enhanced across a range of premium colorways. The Reno13 F 5G comes in four vibrant colors, each featuring the same Urban Avant-Garde Aesthetic of the Reno13 series in an even slimmer profile, the Reno13 5G IS in Plume White and Luminous Blue, and the Reno13 F 5G inPlume Purple,Graphite Gray, Skyline Blue, and Luminous Blue.

The Reno13 5Gfeature a 1.5K OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 93.8% and 93.4% screen-to-body ratio respectively. Both displays are also certified for HDR10+, Amazon HD&HDR, and Netflix HD&HDR.

Get Creative with Underwater Photography on the World’s First Caseless Underwater Phone

With an IP66 / IP68 / IP69 Water and Dust Resistance rating across all models, the Reno13 Seriesoffers exceptional protection against water and dust. Not only are the phonesshielded against splashes of water up to 80°C , they can also remain submerged in water up to 2 meters deep for 30 minutes , unlocking all-new ways for users to explore and create in the world around them.

Backed by industry-leading water resistance capabilities,Reno13 Series phones support underwater photo and video recording without the need for external waterproof casings or accessories.All models feature a dedicated Underwater Mode with independent color tuning for distortion-free, lifelike shots, and physical button control for effortless underwater operation. Additionally, an advanced one-tap drainage mechanism expels water from the device within seconds to maintain optimal performance. Together, the powerful design and features enable users to explore underwater photography with unprecedented ease and reliability, setting a new standard for durability and creativity on mobile phones.

ElevatingPhotography Experiences with AI Innovations

OPPO takes mobile photography to new heights on the Reno13 Series with a collection of powerful AI features designed tohelp users capture every lively moment in vibrant detail.

AI Live photo redefines dynamic photography with ultra-clear, high-definition images combinedwith an incomparablysmooth and stability shooting experience.Using EIS stabilization and dynamic frame expansion technology, the feature minimizes frame drops while enhancing image sharpness tocreate one of the smoothest and most reliable Live photo experiences yet. A full suite of AI-enabled post-editing and creative enhancements tools, including make-up effects and filters, together with Pro XDR technology provide further freedom to personalize memories effortlessly.

The Reno13 Series also takes a big step in removing compatibility barriers between different smartphone ecosystems. Through the all-new Tap-to-Share feature, the phones are among the first Android devices to support direct sharing of Live photos with iOS devices (with NFC capability) , while support for AI Live photo sharing across popular social media platforms, includingTikTok7, Instagram , and WhatsApp, makes it easier than ever to share content between friends, family, and followers.

Another brand-new feature on the Reno13 Series is AI Motion, which leverages advanced generative AI technology to transform stillimagesinto vibrant three-secondvideos with near-2K quality.By adding lively micro-motion effects or time-lapse animations to still photos like starry skies or bustling streets, AI Motion can rejuvenate any photo into a dynamic Live photo without any professional editing skills needed.

Alongside these features,the Reno13 Series’ AI Editor introduces a suite of tools that transform ordinary shots into professional-grade images.

• AI Clarity Enhancer sharpens distant scenery to make even far-off objects like landscapes or architectural details appear crystal clear.

• AI Unblur brings clarity to previously blurry photos, ensuring every moment is captured with lifelike precision.

• AI Reflection Remover eliminates glass reflections, allowing users to capture scenery through windows with minimal interference.

The Reno13 5G, both the front and rear cameras support 4K Ultra Clear video recording, capturing video that’s four-times as clearas standard 1080P video and filled with richer details.

The 3.5× Telephoto Camera onReno13 Pro 5G

Enhanced AI for Productivity and Efficiency

Alongside AI-driven enhancements in photo and video, the Reno13 Series also taps into the power of AI to boost efficiency in everyday life and work. The series offers innovative AI features likeDocuments—a standalone app for professionals to summarize, edit text or even extract charts for editing directly on the document with the help of AI. Meanwhile, the AI Assistant for Notes offers AI-driven tools for formatting, editing, content expansion, and style variations. These capabilities are complemented by the upgraded AI Toolbox 2.0, which is included via the sidebar to offer real-time spell checks, translations, text rewriting, and suggestions in multiple languages based on intelligent understanding of the user’s current task.

The Ultimate Gaming Experience with Superior Performance

Equipped with a custom MediaTek Dimensity 8350 mobile platform optimized in partnership with MediaTek,theReno13 5G set a new standard in mobile performance. Built on a cutting-edge 4nm process, the Dimensity8350 features an 8-core CPU configuration with a main frequency of up to 3.35GHz, offering a 20% boost in performance while reducing peak power consumption by 30%. This enables exceptional performance with high power efficiency, delivering a smoother, more agile gaming experience, high-definition photography, and robust support for advanced AI features.

Gaming sessions are further enhanced by an AI Multi-Cooling System featuringan expanded Vapor Chamber (VC).

Even during resource-intensivesessions, gameplay on the Reno13 series remains smooth and lag-free thanks to the upgraded AI Hyper Boost gaming engine, which intelligently allocates resources and stabilizes frame rates, ensuring smooth gameplay.

The Reno13 series also takes gaming to the next level with OPPO’s self-developed Adaptive Frame Booster. The cutting-edge technology leverages GPU-driven intermediate frame generation to elevate frame rates in games like Mobile Legends and PUBG Mobile from 60 FPS to 120 FPSwhile consuming significantly less power compared to native 120 FPS settings, delivering smoother visuals while preserving battery life. Unlike other solutions that rely on external chips, OPPO’s integrated GPU solution minimizes latency to provide a fluid and responsive gaming experience at ultra-high frame rates.

The Reno13 series also introduces AI LinkBoost 2.0, OPPO’s latest connectivity solution, featuring eleven strategically placed antennas in a 360° configuration to enhance signal reception. Theintelligent system dynamically adjusts network priority to keep users connected even in busy and crowded environments. Compared to the previous generation, video sharing speed in stadiums is 25% faster and video buffering in busy shopping malls is down 24%. Powered by OPPO’s custom SignalBoost X1 chip, AI LinkBoost 2.0 also enhances wallpenetration and eliminates dead zones, boosting coverage by 42.2% to 145-meters and upload speeds by 143.1% 20.55 Mbps. On top of this, the updated AI LinkBoost includes a Wi-Fi Positioning feature that guides users on how to place their phone in the optimal position to secure a strong connection even in difficult spots. Together, these new and improved technologies enable smoother online gaming, streaming, and file sharing without disruption in even more environments.

In recognition of their faster gaming and network performance, the Reno13 5G has been awarded an S Rating in the TÜV SÜD Lag-Free Mobile Gaming Rating, while the entire Reno13 Series has received the TÜV Rheinland High Network-Performance Certificate.

For battery and charging, the Reno13 5Gis equipped with 5,600mAh battery plus it supports for OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology. The high endurance batteries is designed to offer extended lifespans without compromising performance by maintaining at least 80% of itsoriginal capacity after five years of use6.

Market Availability

The OPPO Reno13 Series is available from 4th of March 2025, visit OPPO Social media page for more information and purchase.

The performance of Wi-Fi SignalBoost will vary due to regional laws, devices and surroundings. Data and descriptions are based on testing performed under laboratory conditions. Actual results may vary.

Data is based on testing performed by OPPO under laboratory conditions. Results may vary due to different testing environments. “100%” refers to 100% battery level shown on the screen. Actual charging time may vary due to differences in the environment or individual device (such as temperature changes and battery age).

6 The five-year battery lifespan is based theoretical calculations based on testing performed by OPPO under laboratory conditions. It assumes that the user charges the phone once a day and that the phone battery capacity remains above 80% of its original capacity after five years of continuous use at room temperature.

