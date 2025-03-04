Despite the directive from the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, the Admiralty University, Ibuzor, Delta State, has issued a letter of appointment to Christopher Ogbogbo, a professor of African History, as the vice-chancellor of the university.

In a memo dated 3 March and signed by the Deputy Registrar, Establishment, Gideon Orhewere, the university upheld Mr Ogbogbo’s appointment. It directed the Deputy Vice-Chancellor to stand in pending Mr Ogbogbo’s assumption of office.

“The Governing Council, at its 2nd Extra Ordinary meeting held on 26 and 28 February 2025 considered the report of the Joint Selection Board and appointed Christopher Ogbogbo, a professor, as the substantive vice chancellor of the university,” the statement reads in part.

“It is to be noted that the appointment of Dili Ofuokwu as acting vice chancellor automatically terminates upon the appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor. Consequent upon the above, the deputy vice-chancellor (DVC) is standing in for the vice chancellor pending when the newly appointed Vice Chancellor will assume duty.”

Ignored Ministerial Directive

Meanwhile, Education Minister, Mr Alausa had reversed Mr Ogbogbo’s appointment and approved the appointment of Lucian Chukwu, also a professor, who emerged first in the recruitment process as the substantive vice-chancellor.

In a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, Mr Alausa stated that Mr Chukwu’s appointment effective 28 February was in line with the principle of merit.

Mr Chukwu had emerged as the top candidate after the selection process that involved KPMG, a global human resource advisory company, and an interview session by the university council’s joint selection board.

He emerged first with 83.41 points ahead of Mr Ogbogbo who came second place with 72.5 points in the selection process held by the university council’s Joint Selection Board, according to the report reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES.

According to the report, the top five candidates were interviewed between 24 Monday and Wednesday, 26 February and ranked based on their performances.

However, some members of the university council held a meeting without the pro-chancellor, Dele Ezeoba, a retired vice-admiral and Nigeria’s former Chief of Naval Staff, to appoint and announce Mr Ogbogbo as the vice-chancellor.

Mr Ezeoba described the meeting as a “kangaroo” and filed a report with the education ministry, leading to the appointment of the candidate who emerged first in the selection process.

