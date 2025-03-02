His selection for the Senior Executive Course at NIPSS is a testament to his unwavering commitment to national development and strategic policy formulation. NIPSS serves as Nigeria’s apex institution for policy, advocacy, and training, aiming to foster a better society through research and strategic studies.

Nigeria’s PR sensation, Yushau Shuaib stunned the audience a few days to Ramadan when he unveiled a community mosque he singlehandedly built in his neighbourhood in Abuja. Soaked in the palpable sweat of emotions, the teacher, journalist, leader and mentor presented the mosque as part of his commitment to the growth of Islam and in fulfilment of his deen.

He explained that the mosque was built within the PRNigeria Centre premises after road construction led to the demolition of a makeshift mosque that was being used on a street within the Wuye community in Abuja.

“After the demolition of the old mosque on our street for road construction, I found it necessary to provide an alternative within the PRNigeria premises for the residents of the community. We envision it as a space where individuals can grow spiritually and intellectually, contributing to the broader development of our society,” Shuaib said.

For him, fostering the worship of God is his utmost passion, and he expresses gratitude to Allah for providing him with the means to make this possible – as he firmly believes that there is no greater fulfilment than serving Allah.

To unveil the masjid was Nigeria’s versatile entity, Mr Isa Ali Pantami who congratulated Mallam Yushau Shuaib for being privileged to be counted among those who build for the cause of Allah. According to him, whoever builds a masjid has built a legacy that would outlive him; an endless and recreating endowment.

Pantami also commended the preservation of an over 200-year-old Quran from the Ilorin Emirate, which was displayed by Mallam Shuaib, its custodian, as a significant cultural and religious artefact.

The bigger surprise came when it was revealed at the occasion that Mallam Yushau Shuaib has been selected to participate in the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Plateau State. This prestigious programme is designed for senior executives in Nigeria to engage in high-level policy and strategic studies.

Born on 10 October, 1969, in Kano, Nigeria, but from the Ilorin Emirate and also with a Kanuri origin, Shuaib has had a distinguished career in public relations and communications. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University Kano and later a master’s degree in Public Relations from the University of Westminster, London. Throughout his career, Shuaib has served as a spokesperson for various Nigerian government institutions, including the Federal Ministries of Information, Finance, and Health. He also held the position of Head of Press and Public Relations at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

In 2013, after authoring a controversial article on Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, regarding lopsided appointments in public offices, Shuaib was compelled to retire from government service. Undeterred, he founded Image Merchants Promotion Limited, the parent company of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential, News Digest, and Arewa Agenda. These platforms have been instrumental in promoting media professionalism, ethical journalism, and mentoring young journalists across Nigeria.

Shuaib’s dedication to the field has earned him multiple awards in public relations and writing. Notably, he received the PR Man of the Year Award from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Kano/Jigawa Chapter in 1995 and the NIPR Presidential Award in 2019. Under his leadership, PRNigeria has garnered several African PR Awards and the prestigious Golden World Award from the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) for crisis management. He remains the most decorated PR personality in Nigeria. In fact in 2020, the Image Merchants Promotion Ltd emerged the most creative PR worldwide, as announced by Global Creative Index (GCI) and published by Statista.

His communication conglomerate organises a series of annual events, which I anchor as the Master of the Ceremony (MC) through its PRNigeria Centres in Abuja, Ilorin, and Kano. These include the PRNigeria Young Communicators Fellowship, the Arewa Star Awards (ASA), the National Spokespersons Awards (NSAwards), the Economic Confidential Annual Lecture, and the Security and Emergency Management Awards (SAEMA).

Beyond his professional achievements, Shuaib is an accomplished author with several publications to his name, including Nightmare for the Rich, Financial Public Relations, and An Encounter with the Spymaster. His commitment to mentoring has positively impacted hundreds of young journalists across Nigeria, fostering a new generation of media professionals.

His selection for the Senior Executive Course at NIPSS is a testament to his unwavering commitment to national development and strategic policy formulation. NIPSS serves as Nigeria’s apex institution for policy, advocacy, and training, aiming to foster a better society through research and strategic studies.

Shuaib’s participation in this elite programme is poised to further enhance his contributions to Nigeria’s media landscape and policy development.

Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice, a PR practitioner, writes from Abuja. Email: haruspicee@yahoo.com

