At least 1.1 million children are being targeted in the forthcoming Anambra State 2024 integrated Measles Campaign to protect children and reduce the burden of the disease.

Uju Onwuegbuzina, state health educator at Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, presented the statistics at the Zonal Meeting ahead of the campaign.

The meeting, themed “Immunisation: A Community Responsibility for a Healthier Future,” was organised by United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) and the National Orientation Agency in Enugu.

The 2024 Integrated Measles Campaign will be implemented in the states of Anambra, Benue, Enugu, Cross River, and Kogi.

Mrs Onwuegbuzina said the state had received 1,227,113 doses of the measles vaccines for the vaccination of children in 330 wards across the 21 local government areas of the state.

She said the measles vaccination is scheduled to start on 12 October and end on 18 October, in all health facilities, designated fixed and mobile posts in communities, churches, schools and markets.

Mrs Onwuegbuzina identified Ihiala, Nnewi South, Orumba South, and Ogbaru as security-compromised areas, causing significant challenges in reaching children for vaccination.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“To ensure no child is left behind and for us to meet the target of vaccinating 1,168,679 children, we will use indigenes of these security-compromised areas to carry out the campaign since they know the areas better.

“Anambra is ready for implementation as we have commenced media engagements to intensify awareness, advocacy visits to traditional, community and religious leaders as well as training of vaccination teams.

“This campaign is very important to protect our children from this killer disease and secure their future. So, we encourage parents and caregivers to bring out their children for vaccination,” she said.

ALSO READ: WHO says 40 million children susceptible to measles

Also speaking, Hilary Ozoh, a social and behaviour change specialist with UNICEF, said the measles vaccination was targeted at children from nine to 59 months of age and eligible children irrespective of previous vaccination history.

Mr Ozoh said the media was critical to achieving the national target of 95 per cent coverage during the vaccination campaign.

He urged the media to write data-based stories and report their stories from an informative point of view to educate and enlighten Nigerians on the measles campaign to ultimately improve health services in the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

