At least 1.1 million children are being targeted in the forthcoming Anambra State 2024 integrated Measles Campaign to protect children and reduce the burden of the disease.
Uju Onwuegbuzina, state health educator at Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, presented the statistics at the Zonal Meeting ahead of the campaign.
The meeting, themed “Immunisation: A Community Responsibility for a Healthier Future,” was organised by United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) and the National Orientation Agency in Enugu.
The 2024 Integrated Measles Campaign will be implemented in the states of Anambra, Benue, Enugu, Cross River, and Kogi.
|
Mrs Onwuegbuzina said the state had received 1,227,113 doses of the measles vaccines for the vaccination of children in 330 wards across the 21 local government areas of the state.
She said the measles vaccination is scheduled to start on 12 October and end on 18 October, in all health facilities, designated fixed and mobile posts in communities, churches, schools and markets.
Mrs Onwuegbuzina identified Ihiala, Nnewi South, Orumba South, and Ogbaru as security-compromised areas, causing significant challenges in reaching children for vaccination.
“To ensure no child is left behind and for us to meet the target of vaccinating 1,168,679 children, we will use indigenes of these security-compromised areas to carry out the campaign since they know the areas better.
“Anambra is ready for implementation as we have commenced media engagements to intensify awareness, advocacy visits to traditional, community and religious leaders as well as training of vaccination teams.
“This campaign is very important to protect our children from this killer disease and secure their future. So, we encourage parents and caregivers to bring out their children for vaccination,” she said.
ALSO READ: WHO says 40 million children susceptible to measles
Also speaking, Hilary Ozoh, a social and behaviour change specialist with UNICEF, said the measles vaccination was targeted at children from nine to 59 months of age and eligible children irrespective of previous vaccination history.
Mr Ozoh said the media was critical to achieving the national target of 95 per cent coverage during the vaccination campaign.
He urged the media to write data-based stories and report their stories from an informative point of view to educate and enlighten Nigerians on the measles campaign to ultimately improve health services in the state.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999