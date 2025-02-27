The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on Muslims across the country to look out for the crescent moon signaling the start of Ramadan 2025 (1446 AH).

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Is-haq Oloyede, the Council urged the Muslim community to begin the moon sighting immediately after sunset on Friday, 28 February which corresponds to 29th Sha’aban 1446 AH.

According to the statement, if the moon is sighted by reliable witnesses that evening, the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, will declare Saturday, 1 March as the first day of fasting.

However, if the crescent remains unseen, fasting will automatically commence on Sunday, 2 March.

To ensure coordination, the NSCIA has released the contacts of key members of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), who are responsible for verifying and confirming credible moon sighting reports.

The council emphasised that local Islamic leaders would also be involved in the process to maintain unity in the fasting commencement across Nigeria.

Charity amid economy hardship

Beyond the moon sighting announcement, the NSCIA appealed to “endowed Muslims” to support the less privileged, especially in light of the country’s current economic challenges.

“In the face of the current economic hardship, the Council appeals to endowed Muslims in the country to extend acts of charity to the less privileged within their neighbourhoods before, during and after the month of Ramadan,” the statement read.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

It also warned traders against hoarding essential food items or inflating prices during the fasting period.

Muslims nationwide were advised to remain vigilant for the moon sighting and await the Sultan’s official proclamation regarding the start of Ramadan.

Contacts of officials nationwide

S/N NAME PHONE NO. EMAIL ADDRESS 1 Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi 8036121311 Sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com 2 Sheikh Karibullah Kabara 8035537382 malamkabara@yahoo.com 3 Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory 8023126335 habibelilory@ymail.com 4 Prof. Z. I. Oseni 8033574431 oseni@unilorin.edu.ng wazzioseni@gmail.com 5 Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin 8033140010 simwaljibril@yahoo.com 6 Sheikh Salihu Yakub 7032558231 Salihumy11@hotmail.com.com 7 Mal. Jafar Abubakar 8020878075 Jaafaraa1434@gmail.com 8 Alh. Abdullahi Umar 8037020607 waziringwandu@yahoo.com (Wazirin Gwandu) 9 Prof. J. M. Kaura 8067050641 Jmkaura56@yahoo.com 10 Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar 08036509363 Baumar277@gmail.com 11 Ustaz Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen 8035740333 muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com 12 Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke 8035050804 jentleasad@yahoo.com 13 Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje 8028327463 gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk 14 Gafar M. Kuforiji 8033545208 kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com 15 Prof. Usman El-Nafaty 8062870892 elnafaty@gmail.com 16 Mal. Salihu B. Zubairu 8038522693 zubairusalisu@yahoo.com 17 Imam Manu 08036999841 limaminmisau@gmail.com Muhammad 18 Qadee Ahmad Bobboy 8035914285 adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com 19 Ustaz Nurudeen Asunogie 8033533012 hamdallah1999@yahoo.com 20 Sheikh Bala Lau 8037008805 balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com 21 Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir 8065687545 ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com 22 Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad 8023141752 aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk 23 Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen 8055322087 crescentgroup2000@gmail.com 24 Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu (Wazirin Sokoto) 8037157100 sultanofsokoto@yaho.co.uk 25 Sheikh Lukman Imam Abdullahi 8052242252 abuyatamaa@gmail.com 26 Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi 8033139153 ssgummi@gmail.com 27 Alh. AbdulBariu Kareem 9096369117 Donbru11@yahoo.com 28 Prof. Kamil K. Oloso 8023098661 kkoloso@yahoo.com 29 Malam Usman Mahmud 8034540120 turjajawaizu@gmail.com 30 Malam Yahaya Boyi 8030413634 sultanofsokoto@yahoo.co.uk (Sarkin Malamai Sokoto) 31 Ustaz Mukail Abdurraheem 8099370109 mikailabdurraheem@gmail.com 32 Ustaz Nurudeen Ibrahim 8027091623 Nurudeen.a.o.ibrahim@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

