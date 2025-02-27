The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on Muslims across the country to look out for the crescent moon signaling the start of Ramadan 2025 (1446 AH).
In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Is-haq Oloyede, the Council urged the Muslim community to begin the moon sighting immediately after sunset on Friday, 28 February which corresponds to 29th Sha’aban 1446 AH.
According to the statement, if the moon is sighted by reliable witnesses that evening, the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, will declare Saturday, 1 March as the first day of fasting.
However, if the crescent remains unseen, fasting will automatically commence on Sunday, 2 March.
To ensure coordination, the NSCIA has released the contacts of key members of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), who are responsible for verifying and confirming credible moon sighting reports.
The council emphasised that local Islamic leaders would also be involved in the process to maintain unity in the fasting commencement across Nigeria.
Charity amid economy hardship
Beyond the moon sighting announcement, the NSCIA appealed to “endowed Muslims” to support the less privileged, especially in light of the country’s current economic challenges.
“In the face of the current economic hardship, the Council appeals to endowed Muslims in the country to extend acts of charity to the less privileged within their neighbourhoods before, during and after the month of Ramadan,” the statement read.
It also warned traders against hoarding essential food items or inflating prices during the fasting period.
Muslims nationwide were advised to remain vigilant for the moon sighting and await the Sultan’s official proclamation regarding the start of Ramadan.
Contacts of officials nationwide
|S/N
|NAME
|PHONE NO.
|EMAIL ADDRESS
|1
|Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi
|8036121311
|Sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com
|2
|Sheikh Karibullah Kabara
|8035537382
|malamkabara@yahoo.com
|3
|Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory
|8023126335
|habibelilory@ymail.com
|4
|Prof. Z. I. Oseni
|8033574431
|oseni@unilorin.edu.ng
|wazzioseni@gmail.com
|5
|Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin
|8033140010
|simwaljibril@yahoo.com
|6
|Sheikh Salihu Yakub
|7032558231
|Salihumy11@hotmail.com.com
|7
|Mal. Jafar Abubakar
|8020878075
|Jaafaraa1434@gmail.com
|8
|Alh. Abdullahi Umar
|8037020607
|waziringwandu@yahoo.com
|(Wazirin Gwandu)
|9
|Prof. J. M. Kaura
|8067050641
|Jmkaura56@yahoo.com
|10
|Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar
|08036509363
|Baumar277@gmail.com
|11
|Ustaz Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen
|8035740333
|muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com
|12
|Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke
|8035050804
|jentleasad@yahoo.com
|13
|Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje
|8028327463
|gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk
|14
|Gafar M. Kuforiji
|8033545208
|kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com
|15
|Prof. Usman El-Nafaty
|8062870892
|elnafaty@gmail.com
|16
|Mal. Salihu B. Zubairu
|8038522693
|zubairusalisu@yahoo.com
|17
|Imam Manu
|08036999841
|limaminmisau@gmail.com
|Muhammad
|18
|Qadee Ahmad Bobboy
|8035914285
|adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com
|19
|Ustaz Nurudeen Asunogie
|8033533012
|hamdallah1999@yahoo.com
|20
|Sheikh Bala Lau
|8037008805
|balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com
|21
|Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir
|8065687545
|ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com
|22
|Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad
|8023141752
|aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk
|23
|Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen
|8055322087
|crescentgroup2000@gmail.com
|24
|Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu (Wazirin Sokoto)
|8037157100
|sultanofsokoto@yaho.co.uk
|25
|Sheikh Lukman Imam Abdullahi
|8052242252
|abuyatamaa@gmail.com
|26
|Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi
|8033139153
|ssgummi@gmail.com
|27
|Alh. AbdulBariu Kareem
|9096369117
|Donbru11@yahoo.com
|28
|Prof. Kamil K. Oloso
|8023098661
|kkoloso@yahoo.com
|29
|Malam Usman Mahmud
|8034540120
|turjajawaizu@gmail.com
|30
|Malam Yahaya Boyi
|8030413634
|sultanofsokoto@yahoo.co.uk
|(Sarkin Malamai Sokoto)
|31
|Ustaz Mukail Abdurraheem
|8099370109
|mikailabdurraheem@gmail.com
|32
|Ustaz Nurudeen Ibrahim
|8027091623
|Nurudeen.a.o.ibrahim@gmail.com
