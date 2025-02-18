Jordan has expressed full support to Egypt’s efforts to present a plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip with Palestinians remaining on their lands.

An official spokesman for the presidency, Mohamed el-Shenawy, said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi highlighted Egypt’s keenness to strengthen relations with Jordan in all fields to achieve the interests and aspirations of Egyptian and Jordanian peoples.

Speaking during a meeting in Cairo with the Crown Prince of Jordan, Hussein bin Abdullah, Mr El Sisi highlighted the progress and prosperity recorded in Jordan under the reign of King Abdullah II.

The spokesman said the Jordanian crown prince also conveyed to President Sisi the greetings of Jordanian King Abdullah II.

He added that the meeting dwelt on the situation in Palestinian territories, along with Egypt’s efforts at implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as ensuring the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

For his part, Mr Hussein affirmed Jordan’s appreciation for the pivotal Egyptian role in stabilising the ceasefire, stopping the bloodshed, and restoring calm in the region, according to the spokesman.

The two sides also emphasised the necessity of pressing ahead with the process of rebuilding the Gaza Strip without displacing the Palestinians from their land, he noted.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In this regard, the crown prince of Jordan reiterated his country’s support for all Egyptian efforts to devise a plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip while having the Palestinians remain on their land, said the spokesman.

He referred to Jordan’s support for the upcoming emergency Arab summit hosted by Egypt on the Palestinian issue and the necessity of coming out with an Arab consensus in this regard, he added.

According to the spokesman, Egypt and Jordan warned of the danger of the ongoing escalation in the West Bank and the attacks on holy sites in Al Quds.

They underlined the importance of the establishment of an independent Palestinian State on the borders of 4 June 1967, with Jerusalem (Al-Quds Al-Sharif ) as its capital; being the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East region, he said.

The spokesman added that the meeting also took up the situation in Syria, as the two countries voiced keenness on Syria’s unity, stability, and territorial integrity.

(MENA/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

