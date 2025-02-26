The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Wednesday, sensitised stakeholders on detecting substandard and falsified medical products in the North-west Zone.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency introduced GreenBook, Traceability Project, and Pediatric Policy to combat counterfeit medical products.

Mrs Adeyeye, who was represented by Bitrus Fraden, NAFDAC’s Director of Post-Marketing Surveillance, said GreenBook serves as a tool to help consumers identify and avoid potentially fake or substandard products.

“Traceability is a legal framework for tracking products along the supply chain, while the Pediatric Regulation 2024 is designed to address the special medical needs of children,” she said.

“With this technology, stakeholders can detect and prevent the entry of fake products into the supply chain.”

Mrs Adeyeye said the workshop aimed to provide information, raise awareness of healthcare givers, manufacturers, and wholesalers, among others and offer training on the three new technologies to detect fake products.

“Now that counterfeiters have adopted more sophisticated methods to advance their trade, the agency is poised to use technologies and modern means to mitigate their activities,” she said.

“Therefore, the sensitisation of stakeholders is highly relevant.”

According to her, NAFDAC over the years, has deployed various measures to combat substandard and fake products, including consumer safety publications, publication of counterfeit products in newspapers, TV programmes and social media handles.

She called on all stakeholders in the healthcare sector to support the initiatives to combat fake products and ensure Nigerians have access to quality, safe, and effective medical products.

Also, the Director of the North-west Zone, Fraden Mullah, noted that the zone is challenged with fake and counterfeit products, particularly in Kano, making it difficult to identify and categorise them as substandard.

“The agency has the power to prosecute anyone found guilty, depending on the offence. Punishments ranging from closure and seizure to revoking certificates,” he said.

NAN reports that various stakeholders from the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, Nurses, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, and Nigerian Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED) attended the event.

(NAN)

