A Federal High Court has scheduled 24 June for the trial of the three Lagos State House of Assembly staff members accused of assaulting operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).

Justice Daniel Osiagor set the trial date on Wednesday during the defendants’ arraignment. According to the prosecution, the defendants conspired to assault the SSS operatives, who were invited to the assembly complex during a leadership crisis on 17 February.

They were accused of obstructing the operatives and cyberstalking. The SSS said the assembly workers sent false information to social media to embarrass the SSS and cause a breakdown of law and order.

The prosecutor, Michael Bajela, alleged that the defendants’ actions violated multiple sections of Nigerian law, including Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, which pertains to conspiracy.

He said the defendants also allegedly breached several sections of the Cybercrimes Act of 2015, specifically sections 27(1)(b), 24(1)(b), 24(c)(i), and 11, which relate to cyberstalking, cyberbullying, distribution of false information, and unlawful interception of electronic communications.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Premium Times reported the chaos that ensued after a standoff between lawmakers and operatives of the SSS at the Lagos State House of Assembly building on Monday, 17 February.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The lawmakers accused SSS operatives of invading the legislative chambers, a move they claim contradicts their earlier request for the SSS to provide security assistance to the assembly.

In a letter allegedly written by the assembly’s management to the SSS, the lawmakers voiced suspicions that the ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, may attempt to take over the seat.

Three Lagos assembly workers were subsequently arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting operatives of the SSS.

Defendants granted bail

The defendants’ lawyer described the prosecution of his clients as “collateral damages.” He also requested that liberal bail conditions be set for the defendants.

In his bail application ruling, Justice Osiagor granted each defendant N3 million in bail with one surety. He said the surety must be a grade level 12 officer or above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

