An Ikeja Special Offences Court, on Wednesday, refused a recusal application by embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi refused the oral application of the defence, seeking his recusal, after reviewing the arguments of the parties.

The court cited various decisions of the Supreme Court.

Mr Oshodi said that the allegations of bias raised by the defence were unsubstantiated.

He said, “The oral application lacks merit” and that there is no evidence to justify his withdrawal from the case.

Mr Oshodi said: “I have carefully considered the submission of the counsel.

“This oral application came as a result of a ruling delivered on Jan. 24, asking the court to recuse self from this case on the ground of bias.

“The allegation of bias has not been substantiated.

“Accordingly, the first and second defendants’ recusal application is hereby refused.”

NAN reports that Mr Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo, had on Monday urged the court to step down from the matter, arguing that the judge’s previous rulings suggested a likelihood of bias.

The counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo, had, however, objected to the application.

Mr Oyedepo argued that the application was unmeritorious and it was a delay tactic.

Mr Emefiele is standing trial on a 19-count charge bordering on receiving gratification and corrupt demands.

Mr Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

When the trial resumed on Wednesday, Mr Oyedepo appeared for the EFCC, Mr Ojo appeared for the embattled governor, while Kazeem Gbadamosi appeared for the second defendant.

NAN also reports that the court, in its second ruling on Wednesday, granted permission to Mr Emefiele to appeal the ruling delivered on 8 January challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear his case.

Mr Oshodi adjourned the case until 26 May, for continuation of trial.

(NAN)

