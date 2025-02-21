In a coordinated attack that lasted for three days, terrorists, locally known as bandits, ransacked more than 24 villages across three local government areas in Niger State, killing no fewer than eight locals and kidnapping many others.

The terrorists came through the Kaduna forest via the Kundu axis in Zungeru, the headquarters of Wushishi LGA and advanced to Rafi as well as some parts of Lavun LGAs, multiple sources, including residents of the communities, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Although locals started returning to their homes on Friday, they have endured hunger and sleepless nights since Tuesday when the terrorists forced them to flee.

Three days of terror

When the terrorists invaded through Wushishi Tuesday evening, news of their arrival reached other neighbouring villages in Lavun and Rafi-Kagara LGAs and many fled for their lives.

“We all took cover in the bush when we heard they were in Akere,” Zakari Yakubu, a resident of Egbako in Lavun LGA told PREMIUM TIMES. “About 15 people were kidnapped in Akere.”

Mr Yakubu, who witnessed a similar incident in 2022, explained that three villages were pillaged in Lavun on Wednesday.

“A contingent of the terrorists attacked Gana Umaru, Kuba and Kudugi villages,” he continued. “In those villages, they broke into people’s houses and stole their money and other valuables.”

Mr Yakubu could not confirm whether people were kidnapped in Lavun LGA during the attack.

However, a female resident whose name has been withheld for security reasons said some youth might be responsible for the looting in Gana Umaru, Kuba and Kudgu villages.

“After the 2022 attack, there was a day that some youth from neighbouring villages scared residents away,” she recalled. “They told us that the bandits had arrived and we all ran for our lives. But when we returned home, we realised that most of the farm produce had been carted away and there were no traces that bandits came to the village.”

Ahmed Mohammed, a resident of Garun Gabas in Rafi-Kagara LGA, told our reporter that the terrorists infiltrated the area on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

“They came in from Kundu and took over the Tegina-Zungeru road,” he said. “They later moved into some communities in Wushishi and crossed to Rafi.”

Mr Mohammed said eight people have been confirmed dead from the attack on Rafi-Kagara LGA. “We hope it is not more than that, but people are just returning to their villages. We are yet to hear further information from them,” he said.

He added that military operatives, in the early hours of Friday, engaged the terrorists in a gun duel and rescued 25 kidnapped victims.

List of villages attacked

Village LGA 1 Adidi Rafi-Kagara 2 Ajami Rafi-Kagara 3 Akere Wushishi 4 Agwa Rafi-Kagara 5 Buzu Wushishi 6 Fakara Wushishi 7 Cheji Wushishi 8 Goruba Rafi-Kagara 9 Girin Wushishi 10 Gana Umaru Lavun 11 Gushi Rafi-Kagara 12 Injin Barde Wushishi 13 Jangaru Rafi-Kagara 14 Jiwawa Rafi-Kagara 15 Kutunku Wushishi 16 Kuba Lavun 17 Kudugi Lavun 18 Mai Badayi Rafi Kagara 19 Palali Rafi-Kagara 20 Sabon Bangi Wushishi 21 Unguwan Maje Wushishi 22 Tashan Wushishi Wushishi 23 Unguwan Jatau Rafi-Kagara 24 Unguwan Kambari Rafi-Kagara

“They [soldiers] confronted them between Yakila and Garun Gabas,” he said, adding the gun duel lasted for about four hours.

Officials React

When contacted about our findings, the Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Garba Abdullahi, said, “Security agencies are handling the situation effectively.”

Mr Abdullahi, a retired major-general, added that “some of the kidnapped persons have been freed.”

The spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, also confirmed the attacks and said 25 kidnapped victims were rescued in a joint operation.

Mr Abiodun added that 22 rustled cattle were recovered including nine sheep.

“However, a commercial vehicle was earlier attacked by the kidnappers in which some passengers sustained gunshot injuries,” Mr Abiodun told PREMIUM TIMES. “They were taken to hospital for treatment and monitoring continues.”

Previous Attacks

The recent attack came four months after a similar incident threw locals and travellers into panic along the Tegina-Zungeru road. The terrorists shifted their focus to the area in February 2022 when they raided more than 30 villages, killing scores of people and kidnapping many others. During the infamous attack, the terrorists also rustled herds of cattle and other livestock.

In August 2023, the terrorists returned to the area, pillaging villages. However, they were engaged in a gunfight by soldiers on Zungeru-Tegina highway. While the military killed scores of the terrorists, more than 20 soldiers died in the gunfight.

Local sources said they have no idea which group staged the recent attack, but PREMIUM TIMES understands that the area has been repeatedly terrorised by notorious Dogo Gide and late Ali Kawaje groups which were responsible for the abduction of Tegina students.

Unlike ideological-driven terrorists like the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), bandit groups rarely claim responsibility for attacks they have staged. They only contact families of kidnapped victims to initiate ransom negotiations.

