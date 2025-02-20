Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says former Military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida has contributed to preserving history with the launch of his book.

Mr Obasanjo made this remark at the unveiling of Mr Babangida’s book, “A Journey in Service,” and the launch of his presidential library.

He, however, noted that Babangida should expect a mix of positive, negative, and critical reactions to the book from the public.

“You have not only contributed to history, you have contributed to documenting history.

“It is an important part of our nation-building to keep accurate records. Please don’t be unduly worried about critics and put him down syndrome.

“It may even be an indication of success but take note of objective criticism. A chronic critic of mine, late Tunji Braithwhite, may his soul rest in perfect peace, condemned my book.

“And when asked if he had read it, he answered in the negative. He said he had not read it, saying once the writer is Obasanjo it must be condemned,” the former president recalled.

In his book, Mr Babangida admitted for the first time that Moshood Abiola won the annulled 12 June 1993 presidential election, 32 years ago.

The former military president made this revelation through the book reviewer, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He stated that the late MKO Abiola, who contested the election under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), secured the majority of votes cast.

He also noted that Mr Abiola, a philanthropist and business magnate, achieved the required geographical spread to be declared president.

The former military president described the 12 June presidential election annulment as the most challenging aspect of his life.

“There was no doubt in my mind; MKO Abiola won the election. He satisfied all the requirements,” Mr Babangida said.

He, however, said that he was happy that President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged that Mr Abiola won the election and honoured him with the greatest national title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), reserved only for presidents.

Mr Babangida said he was in Katsina State when the annulment of the election was announced by the press secretary of his second-in-command without his knowledge or permission.

He revealed that he later discovered that the opposition to the 12 June election was led by Sani Abacha, his chief of defence staff, who later became the military Head of State.

Amid the ensuing crisis, Mr Babangida stepped down as president in August 1993 and installed an Interim National Government led by Ernest Shonekan, whom Mr Abacha ousted in November 1993.

Mr Abacha later detained Mr Abiola after he declared himself president.

Mr Babangida, who announced the annulment of the election in a national broadcast on 24 June 1993, stated that Mr Abacha had become a dominant force in a “factionalised” military, making it difficult to remove him after stepping down from power.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by former presidents, including Yakubu Godwin, Abdulsalami Abubakar, bank executives, traditional rulers, military chiefs and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

(NAN)

