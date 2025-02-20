Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has welcomed back his political ally, Bashir Saidu, after his release from a Kaduna prison where he spent 50 days.
Mr Saidu was released on Wednesday. A former chief of staff to the former governor, he was arrested on allegations of money laundering and other charges in January.
He was also Commissioner for Finance and Local Government Affairs under Mr El-Rufai’s administration.
The former governor expressed his relief at the release of his ally and described Mr Saidu’s incarceration as unjust.
|
He said they have been friends for over 53 years, since their time as classmates at Barewa College, Zaria.
Mr El-Rufai described him as a grassroots politician and sound technocrat.
“After 50 days of abduction and unjustified incarceration, Bashir Saidu is now free and at home. Bashir has been my friend for over 53 years – a Barewa College classmate, former Commissioner of Local Government, and of Finance, and former Chief of Staff.
“A grassroots politician, sound technocrat, and true public servant, Bashir largely dominates the progressive politics of Kaduna North and Central Senatorial Districts from the days of APP, ANPP, CPC and the APC.”
“That is the main reason behind his persecution, and the payback to those behind it will be known on or before the 2027 elections, in sha Allah.
ALSO READ: El-Rufai alleges plot to arrest him, fixes date to return to Nigeria
“The role of some policemen in the abduction, as well as the conduct of some Judges of the Federal High Court and the State High Court, in obstructing and delaying bail for clearly bailable offences was quite enlightening and will be tabled in the court of public opinion – when all the facts are assembled. Please stand by for some interesting insights. Thank you. – @elrufai.”
Background
Mr Saidu was arrested by police operatives of Operation Fushin Kada, formerly known as Operation Yaki in the state, at Rigachikun in January.
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) charged him before the Federal High Court over alleged money laundering.
Mr Saidu met the bail conditions on Wednesday and was released.
Family members, friends, and well-wishers gathered at the politician’s home in Kaduna to receive him.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999