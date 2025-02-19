The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has sacked all district heads and traditional title holders in the newly created emirates and chiefdoms in the state.
He announced the dismissal on Wednesday at Gulak while presenting the staff of office to the new chief of Madagali, Ali Danburam.
“All district heads and traditional title holders who acquired titles from their old emirates and chiefdoms are to be dropped with immediate effect.
“I called on all the district heads concerned to transfer their loyalty, rights and privileges to the new emirates and chiefdoms,” Mr Fintiri stated at the event.
|
Mr Fintiri had in December, created seven new emirates and chiefdoms. This brought the number of the state’s emirates and chiefdoms to 14, graded into first, second, and third classes.
The state House of Assembly passed the “Adamawa State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) and matters incidental thereto” bill into law on 10 December, a day after the lawmakers received the executive bill.
The development reduces the domain of the Lamido of Adamawa, Mustapha Barkindo, from eight to four local government areas – Yola South, Yola North, Girei and Hong.
The new emirate law also means the Emir of Mubi, Abubakar Isa-Ahmadu, now has two local government areas in his emirate – Mubi North and Mubi South, down from five.
The new chiefdoms and emirates include the Huba Chiefdom, with headquarters in Hong and a second-class chief; Madagali Chiefdom, with headquarters in Gulakand, a second-class chief; and Michika Chiefdom, with headquarters in Michika and a second-class chief.
Others are Fufore Emirate, with headquarters in Fufore and a second-class chief; Gombi Chiefdom, with headquarters in Gombi and a third-class ruler; Yungur Chiefdom, with headquarters in Dumne and a third-class chief; and Maiha Emirate, with headquarters in Maiha and a third-class chief.
The governor appointed emirs and chiefs for the emirates and chiefdoms on 3 January, with Wednesday’s event in Gulak being one of a series of presentation of staff of office to the traditiinal rulers.
READ ALSO: Traditional ruler faces trial for assault
The new emirate law empowers the governor to depose “incapacitated” traditional rulers.
Section 6 (e) of the new law states, “Where the Chief or Emir is examined and found to be incapacitated by reason of ill health by the medical board of the Ministry of Health and deliberated and accepted by the state Executive Council, he can be deposed by the governor.”
The law also provides that the governor can “depose, remove discipline, or suspend any emir/chief without recourse to any person or persons if the inquiry or consultation would delay restoring peace or protecting lives and property or would prolong the act of misconduct.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999