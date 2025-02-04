The Oloorile of Orile Ifo in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, has been formally charged with conspiracy, assault, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The Nigerian police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Mr Adejobi, the charges stem from a viral video that showed the traditional ruler assaulting an elderly man in Ifo, Ogun State.

Mr Ogunjobi was arraigned in court on Tuesday and was granted bail. The case has been adjourned until 6 March.

According to the spokesperson, the police remain committed to upholding the rule of law and adhering to the core values of their profession.

Alleged Assault

The viral video captures Arinola Abraham kneeling, while Mr Ogunjobi verbally and physically assaulted him.

In the 2-minute, 47-second video, the traditional ruler unleashed curses and accusations of conspiracy on Mr Abraham.

An associate of Mr Ogunjobi slapped Mr Abraham and ordered him to prostrate before the traditional ruler.

Mr Ogunjobi also boasted about his influence over law enforcement agencies.

Following public outrage, the Ogun State Government promised to investigate the matter.

On his Facebook page, the Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Emmanuel Ojo, said the incident is “highly condemnable and completely unjustifiable, regardless of the underlying issues.”

“This incident reportedly stemmed from a kingship supremacy dispute. The king allegedly took offence at Chief Arinola Abraham Love’s perceived support for a coronet Oba named Wasiu (as mentioned in the video).

“In response, he confronted the elderly man in his area and treated him in a manner unbefitting of a traditional ruler.

“Resorting to force, assault, and public humiliation is unacceptable and must be strongly denounced,” he said.

In a separate post, Mr Ojo stated that the traditional ruler has been suspended for six months and stripped of the paraphernalia of the stool of Olorile-Ifo.

