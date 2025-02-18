The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a decline in confirmed Lassa fever cases for epidemiological week five, spanning 27 January to 2 February 2025.

Data contained in its latest situation report also shows that three healthcare workers were infected in the reporting week.

According to the data, 68 new confirmed cases were recorded across seven states which includes Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, Kogi, Gombe, and Ebonyi.

The report indicates that this marks a decline from 76 cases reported in the previous week.

Cumulatively, by week five of 2025, there have been 358 confirmed cases and 70 deaths, with a CFR of 19.6 per cent, which is higher than the 19.2 per cent recorded in the same period in 2024.

The report highlighted that 75 per cent of all confirmed cases originated from Ondo with 37 per cent, Edo 20 per cent, and Bauchi 18 per cent.

It also shows that the disease has spread to 10 states, spanning 58 LGAs, with the predominant age group affected being 21–30 years.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The NCDC said it has activated a multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) to coordinate response efforts, including deploying National Rapid Response Teams, conducting active surveillance, distributing medical supplies, and training healthcare workers in high-burden states.

“In spite of these efforts, challenges persist, such as late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour, high treatment costs, and poor sanitation in affected areas.”

To combat the outbreak, the NCDC urged Nigerians to adopt preventive measures, such as preventing rodent infestation, maintaining clean surroundings, and practising proper hygiene.

The agency said it will continue to work with partners to strengthen case management, surveillance, and prevention strategies.

“For further updates and prevention guidelines, the public is encouraged to visit the NCDC website at www.ncdc.gov.ng or call the NCDC toll-free helpline at 6232,” it said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

