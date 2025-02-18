“To lead or not to lead, Radda leads indeed.” This was exactly what Governor Dikko Umaru Radda encapsulated during the memorable local government elections in Katsina on the 15th of February 2025. While many leaders and political actors might choose not to conduct truly democratic local government polls, Mr Radda has shown that what makes an authentic and selfless leader is embracing democratic processes, even at the grassroots level.

RADDA, LEADING BY EXAMPLE

The governor’s Midas touch and will power to succeed were evident all through, before, during and after the exercise. On the d-day, at first, the news was all over the internet that the governor, alongside his wife and family members, cast their ballots at the designated Polling 010 Barebari A of Radda Ward in Charanchi local government. Of course, that might not make news to some folks, but in the real sense, that’s a leader leading by example. He started the mobilization on the need for people to exercise their franchise right from his roof.

On this LG election, I started my mathematics before the elections proper, while the election was still ongoing I still had my notes handy and shortly after the State Independent Electoral Commission declared (APC) candidates as winners of the 34 local government areas of Katsina and the 361 wards councillor. I deem it expedient to share my 10 key takeaways from the elections with Katsinawa and, of course, political observers across the globe. Of particular note is how Governor Radda led APC to the historic victory.

First, Governor Radda, as the numero uno of the state, actively participated in the electoral process by voting at his designated polling unit in Charanchi Local Government. The governor’s hands-on involvement sends a strong message on the importance of civic engagement and how the governor is much more ready for grassroots democracy.

SMOOTH GRASSROOTS TRANSITION

The unprecedented transition of power from one elected local government administration to another in Katsina State’s history is the second takeaway in the state’s democratic journey. I strongly believe this will interest political observers and advocates of good governance. This was made possible by Radda. He’s broken new ground and established lasting democratic traditions.

IMPRESSIVE TURNOUT

Now, let’s talk about the participation in the election. The massive turnout of voters across the state, including high-profile political figures such as former President Muhammadu Buhari, former governors Ibrahim Shema and Aminu Bello Masari as well as government functionaries, validates the credibility of the electoral process.

When you take a deeper look into this broad participation, you will agree that Governor Radda has built trust in the state’s democratic institutions. Every leader sees the need to exercise their franchise, not minding local, state, or national elections.

INVOLVEMENT OF TRADITIONAL RULERS

More so, the involvement of traditional rulers, district heads, and village heads in the electoral process shows Governor Radda has successfully bridged the gap between modern democratic institutions and traditional governance structures. Importantly, this integration is crucial for the acceptance and success of democratic processes at the grassroots level.

COMPLIANCE WITH DUE PROCESS

The fifth takeaway I have noted from the onset is the Governor’s strong emphasis on compliance with electoral laws and regulations. This ensures primary elections were conducted ten months prior to the election proper. This, on a part, is in tandem with the Electoral Act. And politically, as the number one citizen of the state, the governor is the leader of the party, and whatever action is taken, it is his duty to ensure that it is credible.

The governor ensured that the party followed procedural foundations for democracy to stand. If you see the governor tomorrow and call him “Malam Due Process,” that’s never a mismatch. You have justifiable reasons for that.

VIOLENCE-FREE EXERCISE

Moving forward to the sixth takeaway, the peaceful and orderly nature of the elections, free from violence and disruptions, is worthy of praise. Can we see Governor Radda is a good manager? As the Chief Security Officer, his effective security management and political maturity were on display throughout the election, and it goes on like that. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the security challenges faced by states in the northwest region, Katsina inclusive.

PROACTIVE ESTABLISHMENT OF INSPECTORATE DEP’T FOR ACCOUNTABILITY, TRANSPARENCY

A day after the election, the governor had a dialogue with the local government elections organising committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe. At the meeting, Mr Radda announced the introduction of an Inspectorate Department and the plan to appoint a Special Adviser for transparency at the local level. Well, one of the key attributes of a good leader known to me is the ability to make decisions confidently and plan ahead.

Governor Radda is not waiting until there are foul plays in the management of resources meant for the local government before setting up this watchdog committee. Also, on several occasions, the governor has given his stance on local government autonomy. One thing I am very certain about is the governor’s commitment to ensuring accountability in the use of public resources, and one of the cornerstones to get that done is this. Let’s do it together with Radda.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Again, for development projects at the grassroots to reflect the community’s needs and priorities. Radda, the game changer, established the Community Development Programme with community-level committees. Even though this has been brought to life before the election, but certainly it will certainly aid participatory governance.

Take together the last two takeaways. During the election, there was a cohesive participation of All Progressives Congress (APC) members and the opposition parties. That’s to tell the world the election was not a one-man show. Every sane mind exercised their franchise in line with the constitutional provision.

UNFETTERED MEDIA ACCESS

Lastly, media outlets and observers from within the country and outside were given room to freely participate in the election. I am cocksure that their recommendations and experience of the conduct of the election will further strengthen our democracy and leave Katsina in a good book.

This, therefore, takes me back to the opening phrase, “To lead or not to lead, Radda has indeed shown that effective leadership at the state level will give a helping hand to grassroots democracy and good governance.”Then, only a game changer like Governor Radda can do that. Writing a new narrative. Governor Radda owns Katsinawa more fascinating developments, and when the time is right, he’ll let them out from the “Building Your Future” agenda.

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State.

