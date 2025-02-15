The police in Kebbi have killed four suspected kidnappers, rescued a victim and recovered N3 million in Suru Local Government Area of the state, an official said.

The police spokesperson, Nafi’u Abubakar, made this known in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

“On February 14, at about 1:45 p.m., armed men suspected to be kidnappers invaded Gobiraje Village in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi and kidnapped one Umaru Bawa, 60.

“On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Suru, aggressively mobilised a team of policemen and vigilante to the scene, trailed the suspects at Tundafari forest in Dakingari axis and engaged them in a gun duel.

“Consequently, four of the kidnappers were neutralised, one arrested with fatal injuries, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds,” he said.

Mr Abubakar said that the police also successfully rescued the kidnapped victim unhurt and recovered N3 million already paid to the kidnappers as ransom.

“With reference to the tremendous successes recorded by the police officers in Suru, the State Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, has commended their resilience, professionalism and tactical display of gallant performances.

“The commissioner also reiterated the command’s determination in combating crimes in the state.

“The commissioner appealed to the peace-loving people of the state to always be security conscious and report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station for prompt response,” the spokesperson said.

(NAN)

