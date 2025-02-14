Ayo Adebanjo, a leader of the Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, is dead.
He was 96.
Mr Adebanjo’s death was announced in a statement by his family on Friday.
“He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025, at his Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria home at the age of 96,” the family said in the statement signed by the nonagenarian’s three children: Ayotunde Atteh (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), Adeola Azeez (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), and Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo).
“His belief and struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total, and this he fought for until he breathed his last breath.”
Until his death, Mr Adebanjo headed a faction of Afenifere and was an outspoken critic of President Bola Tinubu.
Mr Adebanjo’s faction of Afenifere supported Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election.
His family said his burial arrangement will be announced later.
