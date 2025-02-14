The Management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has expelled Precious Mbakwe, the student who was captured assaulting a lecturer in a viral video.

In a letter signed by the university registrar, Victor Modebelu, and addressed to Ms Mbakwe, the university said the student disciplinary committee found her guilty of assault on a lecturer, Chukwudi Okoye.

The letter titled “Expulsion from Nnamdi Azikiwe University”, also noted that the student violated the Students Disciplinary Regulations particularly Regulation 4 (SDR).

It added that the expulsion takes effect immediately.

“Consequently, the acting Vice-Chancellor has, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the committee’s recommendation that you be expelled and you are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka,” the letter reads in part.

The university, therefore, asked the student to vacate the university premises immediately and return any university property in her possession.

The incident

The student assaulted the lecturer on Tuesday after he interrupted her while she was recording a video in the university hallway.

Videos reviewed by this newspaper show Ms Mbakwe, a third-year History and International Studies student, recording a video when Mr Okoye, a lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts, walked past in the video, tapping her and saying “excuse me”.

However, the student reacted, gave him a look of disdain and told someone off her video angrily. “Can you imagine, he just hit me,” the student said.

Other viral videos show Ms Mbakwe confronting Mr Okoye, questioning his actions.

The scenario escalated, drawing the attention of students and officials and turned chaotic.

The video also showed the student fighting ‘hard’ and tearing the right side of the lecturer’s brown native clothes.

She was also seen holding onto the lecturer, who appeared to be in his 50s with slightly grey hairs.

The videos, however, show that Mr Okoye did not fight back even as the student dragged him by his shirt.

Photos online also reveal deep bite marks on his arms, and another image shows Mr Okoye receiving medical treatment, reportedly at the school clinic.

Both the student and lecturer involved have shared their own version of the story.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Wednesday that the university said it had launched a full scale investigation into the incident, as it vow to take it seriously.

