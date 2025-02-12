The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has ordered a “full scale” investigation into an incident involving a student allegedly assaulting a lecturer during an altercation as seen in viral social media videos.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Njelita Louis, the university said it is taking the incident seriously and urged all concerned parties and members of the public to remain calm.

The statement said appropriate actions and sanctions will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

“In line with our core values of discipline, self-reliance, and excellence, and in adherence to the principles of fair hearing, equity, and justice, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Joseph I. Ikechebelu, has ordered a full-scale, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the matter,” the statement reads in part.

“Nnamdi Azikiwe University remains an institution of learning that upholds high moral and ethical standards. There is no place for indiscipline, misconduct, or any form of unacceptable behaviour within our community.”

The incident

PREMIUM TIMES, on Tuesday reported that a female student, Precious Mbakwe, allegedly assaulted a lecturer, Chukwudu Okoye, after he interrupted her while she was recording a video in the university hallway.

Videos reviewed by this newspaper show Ms Mbakwe, a third-year History and International Studies student, recording a video when Mr Okoye, a lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts, walked past in the video, tapping her and saying “excuse me”.

However, the student reacted, gave him a look of disdain and told someone off her video angrily. “Can you imagine, he just hit me,” the student said.

Other viral videos show Ms Mbakwe confronting Mr Okoye, questioning his actions. The scenario escalated, drawing the attention of students and officials and turned chaotic.

The video also showed the student fighting ‘hard’ and tearing the right side of the lecturer’s brown native clothes.

She was also seen holding onto the lecturer, who appeared to be in his 50s with slightly grey hairs.

The videos, however, show that Mr Okoye did not fight back even as the student dragged him by his shirt.

Photos online also reveal deep bite marks on his arms, and another image shows Mr Okoye receiving medical treatment, reportedly at the school clinic.

Both the student and lecturer involved have shared their own version of the story.

Student’s account

In her account, Ms Mbakwe said she was recording a video when she felt someone push her and said “excuse me”.

“Initially, I thought it was a student, but when I turned around, I was shocked to see a man –a lecturer unbeknownst to me. I whispered to my friend, ‘Omo, see how this lecturer pushed me,’ and my friend tried to reassure me,” she wrote.

The student said someone immediately tried to grab her phone from behind her but she held on tightly before turning to see it was the same person who interrupted her video. “Mind you, I didn’t even know he was a lecturer. I pleaded with him, ‘sorry sir, why are you dragging my phone? But he remained silent, tugging at my phone until it fell and broke,” she said.

She also claimed the lecturer grabbed her “breast region and said unspeakable things” to her.

“I was left stunned, trying to comprehend the horror unfolding before me. As I realised my cleavage was exposed, I begged him to let me go, but he ignored my pleas, holding me firmly. His nails and clutches left certain prints and scratches on my chest rather,” she wrote.

“I was mortified. I tried to cover myself, pulling my dress together, and exclaimed in desperation, ‘Sir, I’ll hold you oh!’. I didn’t mean to threaten him; I just wanted him to release me. But he wouldn’t budge. In a split second, I bit his hands, hoping he’d let go. That was when I held his clothes and accidentally tore his shirt.

“The situation escalated, with some students intervening and in no time, I saw theatre arts students (from his department) approaching me with weapons. I was so terrified and hurt. The securities eventually arrive, taking me away in their van.”

Lecturer’s account

Mr Okoye claimed that after walking past the student, he overheard her insulting him and decided to return to verify if she was one of his students. He then reportedly demanded that she delete the video in which he appeared, which led to the altercation.

In the process, the lecturer alleged that the student bit him on both arms, tore his clothes, slapped him, and scratched his face.

The lecturer’s account read, “My theatre arts people, I had just left hall 19, where Dr Ebekue (another lecturer) was teaching. Walking along the passage, I saw a girl doing a video with her phone (she had placed the phone on the window hood and was striking poses in the middle of the walkway),” he said.

“Tapping her slightly, I asked her to excuse me as I walked past. After about two or three steps, I heard her say, ‘Who does this man think he is?’ I walked back to ascertain first if she was my student and second to make sure she deleted the video showing where I passed.

“I then demanded and reached for her phone, only to be bitten by the girl on both arms in quick succession. I then held on to her left hand so she wouldn’t get away. That was when she lost it; she tore my clothes, slapped and scratched my face, and generally went berserk on me—all which I received with calm, to my admiration if I do say so myself.

“We are just coming from the security office, where she told them that I was stripping her naked in the faculty. I’m told her mum is a lecturer in engineering, so perhaps that gave her extra impetus,” he said.

