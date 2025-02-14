Some Nigerian celebrities shared their exciting plans for the special day on Thursday.
Veteran actors Fred Amata, Saheed Balogun, and Yeni Kuti, former dancer and daughter of afrobeats legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Amata said, ” Valentine’s Day is an idea that has come to stay. It is a Western influence on Nigeria; we have all embraced it because it is good. Let us all embrace love, which Valentine’s Day stands for.
“I don’t have a Val; my Val is my children. Even though they are not here with me, I will celebrate with them.”
Also, Kuti said she perceives Valentine’s Day as an ordinary day, like every other day.
According to Kuti, love should be celebrated and exhibited daily and not restricted to Valentine’s Day only.
“For me, Valentine’s Day is ordinary. It is an opportunity to connect with our loved ones and celebrate love, but love should be celebrated daily.
“This year’s Valentine’s Day, I will be going out on a date with my partner to a musical concert, “Ribbons and Roses”. I am looking forward to this. I usually do this every year in the country,” Kuti said.
Balogun said, “I will take time on Valentine’s Day to pray with my family and friends for God to unite us more. After this, I will go about my regular daily business.
“The day is not just for lovers; we should extend love to our friends and family,” he said.
(NAN)
