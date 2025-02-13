The Lagos State High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square has set 27 February for judgment in the case against a man who fatally burnt his wife and brother-in-law.

Benjamin Ogudoro, is standing trial on a four-count charge of murder.

The judge, Sherifat Sonaike, fixed a new date “because the judgement was not ready”, the court registrar told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Punch newspaper had earlier reported that the defendant was arraigned on 7 December 2022.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

He was alleged to have killed his wife, Chinyere, who had just returned from Scotland, and her brother, Ifeanyi Edeziem, by setting them ablaze.

The prosecution said the incident happened on 1 April 2022 at about 3.30 a.m., at House 5, Zone 7, Oteyi Garden Estate, Abule Ado in Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos.

They also alleged that the defendant poured petrol on the bodies of his wife and brother-in-law, and the mattress and set them ablaze while asleep leading to their death.

The offences contravened Section 223 and 341 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

Proceedings

A prosecution witness and sibling to the deceased, Uche Uwalaka, told the court how their deaths have caused unbearable pain.

Ms Uwalaka explained that the development led to the death of their mother.

She further said that her late brother told her what transpired before he died while she was with him at the hospital.

The second prosecution witness, Stanley Ulasi, a former tenant of the defendant also narrated to the court how the two siblings were burnt to death.

