The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has partnered with the National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination to boost cancer prevention and care efforts.

This collaboration was announced on 4 February, during the 2025 World Cancer Day commemoration.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat,

Dolapo Fasawe, said the partnership aims to implement public health interventions that reduce preventable deaths among women in the FCT.

Ms Fasawe highlighted the global significance of the world cancer day in raising awareness and advocating for improved healthcare access and reducing the burden of cancer on families and communities.

She also emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring equitable and compassionate cancer care.

Enhanced prevention

Ms Fasawe noted that the recent visit of the National Task Force, led by its chairman and former health minister, Isaac Adewole was timely as FCT plans to leverage the task force’s expertise and resources to enhance efforts in prevention, vaccination, screening, testing, and treatment of cervical cancer.

She was quoted as saying that the FCT was selected as the first state for engagement by the task force due to its outstanding performance and commitment to various healthcare initiatives.

She also highlighted the need for collective action to ensure the success of the advocacy campaign.

A global health challenge

Ms Fasawe, while highlighting the severity of the health issue, pointed out that cancer remains a leading cause of death worldwide, primarily due to late detection and lack of access to quality medical attention.

“While, global statistics revealed that in 2022, there were approximately 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths globally, Nigeria recorded an estimated 127,000 new cases and 79,000 deaths respectively,” she noted

She outlined several implemented interventions to address the challenges including free HPV vaccination for girls aged nine to 14; pap smear screenings in all FCT hospitals and training of primary healthcare workers from 62 basic healthcare facilities in cervical cancer detection using acetic acid and Lugol’s iodine.

Other measures are “Colposcopy screening services at Wuse District Hospital every Thursday, Chemotherapy management at Asokoro District Hospital, Statewide cancer prevention activities in collaboration with the City Cancer Foundation, including stakeholder mapping, needs assessments, and executive council engagements.”

She added that these interventions align with this year’s theme, “United by Unique.”

She said despite being preventable and treatable, late-stage diagnosis, limited treatment facilities, and lack of awareness continue to contribute to high mortality rates.

She added that the World Health Organisation (WHO) identified cancer as the second leading cause of death globally, stressing the urgent need for enhanced prevention, early detection, and access to quality treatment.

Ms Fasawe emphasised the need to combat stigma, misinformation, and delayed treatment, all of which contribute to preventable cancer deaths.

In addition, she disclosed that the FCTA is working towards establishing fully equipped cancer centres to expand access to affordable cancer care, particularly in underserved areas.

