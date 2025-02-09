Bello El-Rufai says he is unhappy over the rift between his father, Nasir El-Rufai, and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

The junior El-Rufai represents the Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abuja.

His father was the governor of Kaduna for eight years until 2023 but is locked in a bitter conflict with his handpicked successor, Mr Sani.

The lawmaker lamented that he is powerless to intervene in the situation.

Speaking on a BBC Hausa programme, Mahangar Zamani, on Friday, he said he was concentrating on his work in Abuja and would not be involved in the issue between his father and his successor.

When asked if he was willing to mediate the dispute, he said his focus was on fulfilling his legislative responsibilities.

“My father is my hero, I look up to him for political guidance and support. Nothing will replace him, and I will always be by his side.

“Some friendships are not meant to be forever, they can be broken. If marriages can be broken, so also can friendships,” he said.

“Their altercation is for them, I don’t have to get myself involved. My worries are my constituents and that is what I am focusing on, to deliver on their mandate.”

On the recent investigation of some officials who served under his father by Mr Sani’s government, the lawmaker said, “It is not a bad thing to investigate but it should be done with clear intention and not to humiliate anyone.

“If you are doing it for selfish reasons, Allah will judge. Allah will forgive your frailties but will not overlook the harm you inflict on someone,” he said.

