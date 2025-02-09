The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, has reiterated the call for stiffer penalties for fake drug peddlers.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Ms Adeyeye said fake drug peddlers are merchants of death who prioritise making huge money at the expense of other people’s lives.
She, however, called for the introduction of the death penalty for drug peddlers, especially those whose actions result in the death of children.
The NAFDAC boss emphasised that only severe penalties would effectively deter drug peddlers, especially those selling harmful, substandard medication.
Citing a specific case, she highlighted an individual who imported a high dose of Tramadol—a substance capable of causing severe harm or death—yet received only a minimal sentence of five years in prison or a fine of N250,000.
“Who wouldn’t pay a fine of N250,000 and go on to commit the same offence? That’s part of our issue—there are no stringent measures in place to prevent repeat offences,” she said.
She noted that lawmakers had promised to partner with NAFDAC to make penalties for drug peddling far more severe, adding that the agency would continue to work tirelessly to address these issues.
Ms Adeyeye highlighted that the agency is grappling with a limited workforce and resources, noting that NAFDAC currently operates with approximately 2,000 employees nationwide.
The NAFDAC boss said that an inadequate number of staff has caused significant challenges for the agency, especially in the area of enforcement.
“We are understaffed, and our funding is limited. I hope things will improve so we can strengthen our efforts,” she said.
(NAN)
