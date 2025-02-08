Obesity is a rising global health issue, significantly increasing the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

It is defined as an excessive accumulation of body fat. It is typically measured by calculating an individual’s body mass index (BMI), where a BMI of 30 or higher classifies an individual as obese.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2022, approximately 2.5 billion adults worldwide were overweight, including 890 million living with obesity.

The health body noted that global adult obesity has more than doubled since 1990, and adolescent obesity has quadrupled.

In Nigeria, recent studies estimate that in 2020 , approximately 12 million persons aged 15 and above were obese, with prevalence notably higher among women.

The study also shows 21 million Nigerians were overweight in 2020, highlighting the need for effective public health interventions to address this rising issue.

To gain insights into maintaining a healthy weight and preventing obesity, PT Health Watch spoke with Beatrice Apemiye, a nutritionist. Ms Apemiye noted that maintaining a healthy weight requires a combination of healthy eating habits, regular physical activities, and stress management.

The nutritionist explained that portion control is essential for maintaining a healthy weight. “Using smaller plates and bowls can help you eat smaller portions and avoid overeating,” she said.

She also recommended that people pay attention to serving sizes and control the amount of food they eat at each meal.

Managing Stress, other factors

Ms Apemiye highlighted the importance of managing stress to maintain a healthy weight.

She said in some persons, chronic stress can lead to overeating and weight gain.

“Try practising mindful eating, meditation, or deep breathing exercises to manage stress and emotions,” she said.

In addition to portion control and stress management, Ms Apemiye emphasised the importance of regular physical activity for at least 30 minutes.

She said moderate-intensity physical activity, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, is good for the body.

The nutritionist further noted that age can significantly affect weight management, particularly in women over 40.

“As women age, metabolism slows down, making it more difficult to lose weight,” she said.

Enough sleep

In addition to these tips, Ms Apemiye emphasised the importance of getting enough sleep to maintain a healthy weight.

She said: “Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night and prioritise a relaxing bedtime routine to improve sleep quality.”

She reiterated that maintaining a healthy weight requires a combination of healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, and stress management.

She added that by following these tips and making sustainable lifestyle changes, individuals can reduce their risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers and maintain a healthy weight.

