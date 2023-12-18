At least 4.7 million girls have been vaccinated against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in the first phase of the vaccine rollout in Nigeria.

The rollout, which commenced in late October, aims to reach about 7.7 million teenage girls with the life-saving vaccine to protect them against cervical cancer and other related diseases.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina, disclosed this at the 4th quarter 2023 review meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care (PHC) delivery in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Aina said as of last week, about 4.7 million teenage girls have been reached with the vaccine across 14 states and the FCT.

He said although there was an initial strong pushback by anti-vaccine campaigners, the traditional leaders ensured accurate information reached parents, guardians, and adolescents.

“The work is not finished, and we count on you, to continue to let our people know that the HPV vaccine is safe and highly effective against cervical cancer, especially as we plan to expand to the rest of the states in the new year,” he said.

HPV, Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer, a type of cancer that develops in a woman’s cervix, is the fourth most common cancer among women globally.

In Nigeria, cervical cancer is the third most common cancer and the second most frequent cause of cancer deaths among women aged between 15 and 44.

In 2020 – the latest year for which data is available – the country recorded 12,000 new cases and 8,000 deaths from cervical cancer.

Research by The Lancet also reveals that more than 44 million women globally stand to develop cervical cancer between 2020 and 2069.

It also warned that deaths from cervical cancer will increase a further 50 per cent by 2040 and that many women, their families, and communities will be impacted.

Although the causes of cancer are unknown, 14 out of the 100 types of HPV strains have been identified to cause at least 99 per cent of cervical cancer cases.

According to WHO, HPV types 16 and 18 cause at least 70 per cent of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions.

There is also evidence linking HPV with cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina, penis, and oropharynx.

WHO estimates that cervical cancer could be the first cancer to be eliminated if 90 per cent of girls are vaccinated against HPV, 70 per cent of women are screened, and 90 per cent of women with the disease receive treatment.

PHC delivery system

Mr Aina, the NPHCDA boss, noted that major challenges persist in the nation’s PHC delivery system.

He, however, noted that these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and transformation.

He said with the support and guidance of the committee and all traditional leaders across the country, Nigeria can overcome these challenges and usher in a new era of health and well-being for people.

He said his vision for the agency is rooted in inclusivity, partnership, and innovation. He noted that he is committed to working closely with traditional, religious leaders and other community gatekeepers to achieve the nation’s goal of improving equity, access, and quality of PHC services.

“From Quarter one next year, we will be working with you, to rapidly expand the number of PHCs that are fully functional, meaning they have the infrastructure, staffing, commodities, and tools to provide quality health services effectively,” he said.

“We will also be strengthening the ability of our PHCs across the country to detect and mount an immediate response to any disease outbreaks.”

In his remark, the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad, urged traditional leaders to leverage the loyalty and respect they enjoy from their people to promote good health practices in their communities.

The Sultan said the leaders can assist in breaking the myths associated with vaccines and also re-strategise on ways to reach out to the communities and individuals with information on the efficacy of vaccines.

