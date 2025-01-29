The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted haziness and cloudiness across the country from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja envisaged slight dust haze on Wednesday over the northern and North-central regions of the country throughout the forecast period.

“In the southern region, a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds is anticipated with the chances of early morning mist/fog over parts of the coastal cities.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo and Delta States,” it said.

According to NiMet, slight dust haze is anticipated over the northern and North-central regions throughout Thursday’s forecast period.

The agency said a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds is expected, with chances of early morning fog/mist over the coastal cities in the southern region.

It predicted a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet anticipated slight dust haze on Friday over the northern and North-central regions except Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto States, where moderate dust haze is anticipated throughout the forecast period.

It predicted a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds throughout the forecast period in the southern region.

“Particles are in suspension; the public should take necessary precautions.

“People with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather condition.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, the public should take adequate precaution. Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities,” it said.

NiMet urged airline operators to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

The agency advised residents to stay informed through weather updates by visiting its website, www.nimet.gov.ng.

(NAN)

