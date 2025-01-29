The management of Max Air has officially confirmed that one of its aircraft crashlanded at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport late Tuesday night.
This incident occurred at about 10:57 p.m. after the aircraft arriving from Lagos lost its nose landing gear tyre during the landing process.
No fatalities were reported.
“We wish to inform the public that one of our aircraft experienced an incident upon landing in Kano yesterday,” Max Air said in a statement posted on its official X page on Wednesday.
The airline said its crew members handled the situation professionally to ensure the safe evacuation of all passengers and crew members.
“There were no injuries, and the aircraft has since been removed from the runway as of 04:28,” the statement said.
The airline said the Kano runway will remain temporarily closed for inspection and clearance, which may lead to some delays in flight operations on Wednesday.
According to the statement, further information about the runway reopening will be provided.
“Our Max Air engineering team continues to demonstrate excellence in handling such situations. We will keep you informed on the status of flight schedules,” the statement said.
As of the time of this report, the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has yet to issue an official statement about the incident.
When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, Bimbo Oladeji, the NSIB director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, said “Our Go-team has been on-site since last night, working through the night to document and collect evidence.”
“We are currently awaiting their feedback, and once we receive the details, we will share the information with you. Thank you for your patience,” she added.
Not the first time
This is the second time within a month that an aircraft belonging to Max Air will be experiencing an emergency landing in the country.
On 5 December 2024, an aircraft belonging to Max Air experienced an engine fire incident shortly after takeoff from the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport in Maiduguri.
At the time, the incident necessitated the aircraft en route to Abuja with nearly 80 passengers, including the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Usman Kadafur, to make an emergency return to the Maiduguri Airport.
Meanwhile, in May 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported how panic erupted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after an aircraft belonging to Max Air crashed on the airport runway.
Similarly, in July 2023, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended Max Air Boeing 737 ( parts A3 and D43) aircraft from operation over safety concerns.
At the time, the regulators said the action was based on several distress occurrences that involved the airline’s Boeing B737 aircraft types, urging the airline management to take necessary action before it can resume operations.
