An investigation has been launched in the United Kingdom after Coca-Cola recalled drinks in some European countries.

The European bottling unit of Coca-Cola announced on Monday the urgent withdrawal of some drinks sold in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands due to high levels of a chemical called chlorate.

The agency detected the high levels of chlorate during routine quality control at the company’s bottling facility in Ghent, Belgium.

The recalled products are Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and other beverages with production codes between 328 GE and 338 GE.

In a swift response, the UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) opened an investigation to determine whether any Coca-Cola products containing higher levels of the chemical are being sold in the UK, Independent UK reports.

Chemical detected

Chlorate can be found in foods as it derives from chlorine disinfectants widely used in water treatment and food processing.

Exposure to chlorate has been linked to kidney problems and thyroid function issues, prompting regulatory agencies in the affected countries to issue warnings.

In a 2015 scientific opinion, the European Food Safety Authority said long-term exposure to chlorate posed a potential health concern for children, especially those with mild or moderate iodine deficiency.

“We do not have a precise figure, but it is clear that it is a considerable quantity,” the European bottling unit of Coca-Cola said of the number of drinks involved.

“The majority of the affected and unsold products have already been removed from store shelves and we continue to take measures to remove all remaining products from the market,” it noted.

Countries take action

The Luxembourg Veterinary and Food Administration noted that children are particularly at risk, while the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority urged consumers to avoid drinking the recalled products.

As the situation unfolds, other European countries are reviewing Coca-Cola products for potential contamination.

According to reports, the company spokesman said that an independent expert analysis had concluded the likelihood of any associated risk for consumers was “very low.”

The spokesman did not immediately specify how many products had been affected by the recall.

Meanwhile, information on the bottler’s website shows that its facility in Ghent processed 66,000 glass bottles and 120,000 cans per hour, operating around the clock.

