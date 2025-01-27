The police are set to grant bail to a human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore on Monday, after interrogation at the Force Intelligence Department (FID), Abuja.

Mr Sowore said this on his official Facebook page on Monday in detention.

“The DIG of FID, Dasuki Galandachi at the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja had just informed me that he has instructed his personnel to grant me bail, pending the conclusion of the ‘investigation’.

“I have also advised the DIG that in accepting ‘bail’, I will not agree to conditions that compromise my innocence, dignity, and integrity. If such unreasonable conditions are imposed, I will choose to remain in detention,” he said.

Mr Sowore was invited for questioning after posting a viral video alleging police extortion at a checkpoint in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that he arrived at the FID complex at exactly 10 a.m. amid heavy security presence.

A police invitation letter dated 23 January, stated that Mr Sowore was under investigation for alleged offences, including resisting and obstructing public officers, disobedience to lawful orders, and cyberstalking.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The letter, signed by a senior police officer, directed him to report for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police at Room 212, 2nd Floor, FID Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja, on Mondayat 10 a.m.

In an earlier post on Facebook on Monday, Mr Sowore accused the police of planning to detain and prosecute him following an “interview” at the FID.

Mr Sowore said he had completed the engagement with police officers, who, according to him, relied on outdated information sourced primarily from the internet.

“When I asked them to identify the location of the alleged “crime” in Lagos, they provided a vague response, stating it was along the airport road.

“I chose not to provide a written statement, as we informed the police team that, in the absence of a defined crime, the process to determine such was unnecessary.

He further alleged that the officers took a break during the session and later informed him they were awaiting instructions from their superiors.

“It seems their plan is to detain me and transfer me to Lagos for a kangaroo trial,” he said, adding that he remained undeterred.

“However, I am prepared to face any consequences. I made it clear to the team that the matter revolves around my publicly stated view that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who is due for retirement and clearly tired, had his tenure extended illegally. I maintain that we are entering a promising year, and our fight for justice will persist. #RevolutionNow,” he said.

READ ALSO: Sowore arrives at police headquarters amid heavy security presence

The Mr Sowore-led Take It Back Movement,had called for a protest at the Force Headquarters on Monday to denounce police extortion and alleged harassment of Mr Sowore.

The group circulated flyers on social media urging supporters to gather in solidarity.

Police authorities have yet to comment on the allegations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

