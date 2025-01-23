The student union leaders at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, and the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State have rejected the rice palliatives distributed by President Bola Tinubu to Student Union Government (SUG) Presidents in tertiary institutions across the country.

In separate statements, the union leaders criticised the gesture, stating that the distribution of rice palliatives fails to address the fundamental challenges facing Nigerian students.

The SUG President at OAU, Damilola Isaac, said he had not received any rice palliatives and would not accept them even if they were delivered.

Mr Isaac emphasised that his administration’s focus remains on advocating for better educational standards and student welfare, rather than accepting “handouts that do not address the systemic challenges facing the Nigerian education sector.”

“Whether or not the release was authentic, it has become imperative that I address this issue,” he said.

He suggested that the government should prioritise palliatives that reduce tuition burdens and improve university infrastructure.

“While the government may have intentions of goodwill, it is imperative that efforts be directed towards improving the quality of education, reducing tuition burdens, upgrading infrastructure, and enhancing opportunities for students across the country,” he said.

“I urge the general public and the entire Great Ife community to disregard the claims associated with my name in the release. Rest assured, this administration remains committed to championing the interests of Great Ife students and standing for the ideals of accountability and integrity.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Students’ Representative Council at ABU, Ibrahim Nazeer, also rejected the palliatives, stating that he would not accept his share “until he is assured that there is enough rice for his fellow students.”

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Abdulrazak Shuaibu, Mr Nazeer commended President Tinubu for initiatives such as NELFUND, which has benefited thousands of students.

He, however, stressed that his decision to reject the palliatives was driven by a sense of fairness rather than personal grievances.

“I will not accept my share unless it is accompanied by a substantial allocation for my fellow students. I want to be clear that I will only take my share if it comes with enough for a significant number of ABUSites; otherwise, I will not accept it,” he said.

“Instead of distributing rice periodically, we implore the government to concentrate on creating conditions that will enable people to afford necessities like rice on their own.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that two bags of 25kg rice were allocated for distribution to each SUG presidents of all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Mr Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Students Engagement, Asefon Sunday, had told PREMIUM TIMES that two student leaders from each zone were invited to Abuja to receive the palliatives on behalf of other SUG presidents in their domains.

Mr Sunday told PREMIUM TIMES that it is impossible for the government to distribute rice to all Nigerian students and, therefore, selected student leaders to benefit from the palliatives.

In a telephone interview, Mr Sunday explained that the beneficiaries of the palliatives include the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the National Association of University Students (NAUS) and SUG presidents of all Nigerian tertiary institutions.

One of the beneficiaries, Fahad Abdullahi, the SUG President of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that some student leaders including himself received the palliative when it was distributed last Tuesday in Abuja.

However, the SUG president at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) and the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) told PREMIUM TIMES last week that they were not aware of the distribution and had not received them.

The Nigerian government has always been criticised for using the distribution of rice as a response to various crises, from cost of living crisis to natural disasters.

Mr Tinubu’s flagship economic policies, the removal of petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira have led to hardship and a cost-of-living crisis for Nigerians.

In less than two years of his administration, Mr Tinubu’s government has announced the distribution of rice nine times to ease hardship for Nigerians. However, the situation has only worsened, with the country’s annual inflation rate now at 34.80 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Food inflation is worse at 38.94 per cent, the NBS said.

Some students who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES questioned why the government selected only student leaders to receive the palliatives.

Oyelakin Mutiullah, a student of the University of Abuja, said the approach reflects poorly on leadership by both the government and the students’ leaders.

“Feeling that my interests are not sufficiently represented would cause me to mistrust the integrity of those who are supposed to advocate for us,” he said.

Anas Abdulrahman, a student of UDUS, wondered why some students were singled out simply because of their positions in the school.

While he commended the government for the gesture, he noted that all students are Nigerians and should be beneficiaries of such palliatives.

“We all voted for this government, and we have to be considered. Not only the leaders,” he said. “That means students will be putting mind on only election part just to get there and benefit from that kind of thing.”

