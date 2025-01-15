Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 34.80 per cent in December 2024 from 34.60 per cent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday.
This marks a continuation of the upward trend observed in September 2024, when the nation recorded a reversal of a two-month decline.
The statistics office said the December 2024 headline inflation rate showed a marginal increase of 0.20 per cent compared to the November 2024 headline inflation rate.
This, it said, was due to December festive period increases in demand for goods and services.
|
On a year-on-year basis, the NBS said the headline inflation rate was 5.87 per cent higher than the rate recorded in December 2023 (28.92 per cent).
“This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in December 2024 compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., December 2023),” it said.
READ ALSO: Improved security could bolster agricultural output, ease food inflation – Cardoso
On the contrary, the bureau said on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in December 2024 was 2.44 per cent, which was 0.20 per cent lower than the rate recorded in November 2024 (2.64 per cent).
“This means that in December 2024, the rate of increase in the average price level is slightly lower than the rate of increase in the average price level in November 2024,” the report added.
According to the report, the food inflation rate in December 2024 was 39.84 per cent on a year-on-year basis, 5.91 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in December 2023 (33.93 per cent).
More details later…..
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999