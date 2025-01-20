US President Donald Trump has said only the male and female genders will be recognised under his administration.

The move will be part of a slew of executive orders that the president will sign today, his first day back in the White House.

Mr Trump disclosed this on Monday while delivering his inaugural speech at the White House after his swearing in as US president.

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” he said.

The policy is expected to anger the LGBTQ community and other Americans who believe the US should always recognise and protect the rights of minorities including sexual minorities.

In his speech, Mr Trump also said he plans to end the country’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI).

The new president also vowed to “liberate” the country from a “radical and corrupt establishment.”

Mr Trump, who won the 2024 general election by defeating former Vice President Kamala Harris has now been sworn in as the president.

The Congress certified his victory on 6 January.

At the inauguration ceremony, President Trump told Americans he was optimistic because his administration would usher in a new era of growth and national success while declaring that the country’s decline was over.

“A tide of change is sweeping the country,” Mr Trump said.

“The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.

“During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first,” he said.

“The US sovereignty will be reclaimed; our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponisation of the Justice Department and our government will end. Our top priority will be to create a proud, prosperous, and free nation.

Mr Trump also described his election as a mandate to reverse a “horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed their freedom from this moment on; America’s decline is over.”

“But first, we must be honest about our challenges,” Mr Trump said.

“While they are plentiful, they will be annihilated by this great momentum that the world is now witnessing in the United States of America.”

