Many people scooping petrol from a fallen tanker were reported burnt to death Saturday morning after the vehicle exploded into flames.
The tragedy happened off the Abuja/Kaduna Highway at Dikko Junction in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.
Witnesses said over 30 people must have lost their lives in the incident.
A man who was in a vehicle travelling to Minna said a pregnant woman and another carrying a week-old baby were among the victims.
“I saw the bodies of the victims, but I cannot confirm the exact number of fatalities. Among the deceased were a pregnant woman and some children,” the man who did not provide his name said.
It was learnt that officials of the state fire service responded swiftly to fight the fire.
Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the area also joined the rescue efforts.
The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kumar Tsukwam, confirmed the incident but said the number of fatalities was yet to be ascertained.
Governor worried
Meanwhile, the state governor, Mohammed Bago, has expressed worry over the recurring incidents of tanker explosion in the state.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Governor Bago expresses shock over the latest explosion.
He described the incident as worrisome, heartbreaking and unfortunate.
Mr Bago sympathised with the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and health for the injured.
The governor, however, cautioned people to always be responsible and give priority to their safety.
