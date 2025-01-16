The Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Oriyomi Onanuga, has passed away.
The Spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, announced her death in a statement posted on the official X handle of the House.
“It is with profound sorrow that the House of Representatives announces the passing of Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, who, until her demise, served as deputy chief whip of the House,” the statement said.
He said Mrs Onanuga died on Wednesday but did not disclose further details.
The deceased represented the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State. She was first elected to the House in 2019 and re-elected in 2023.
In 2023, she expressed interest in running for the position of deputy speaker; however, her party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), endorsed Ben Kalu for the role.
In the 9th Assembly, she served as the chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development.
She is the fourth member of the House to pass away in the current 10th Assembly. Others are Ekene Adams, Olajide Akinremi, and Isa Dangoyaro.
