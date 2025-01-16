The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, on Wednesday, condoled with his successor, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State over the death of his mother and son last December. Governor Namadi’s son, Abdulwahab Umar-Namadi died in a road accident a day after the death of his mother, Maryam Namadi-Umar who died after a brief illness.

Mr Badaru, the immediate past governor of the state, was accompanied during the visit by Katsina businessman, Dahiru Mangal. He arrived amidst a rousing welcome by residents and party faithful.

The former governor gave the reason why it took him long to visit Jigawa and commiserate with his successor, saying, “I came to condole with the governor for the loss of his mother and son, which occurred while I was away from the country. I was battling ill health at the time the incident happened, and I was unable to attend the funeral prayers in person immediately, but I sent delegations.

“I, however, offered prayers to the two deceased persons. May Aljanna Firdaus be their final abode”, he stated.

The defence minister added that the loss of a mother is a great one, especially “since I knew the strong affection between the governor and his late mother. He said they adored each other, and that he knew how deeply the governor is mourning the loss.

He said the governor believed in destiny, good or bad, and offered his prayers on behalf of his family members, who also accompanied him on the visit.

Responding, Governor Namadi, who identified the defence minister as his leader, commended him for the visit despite sending a delegation to condole with him while he was recuperating in the hospital.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“As the minister said, we believe that whatever God Almighty destined to happen will happen; we are grateful to God for any condition we find ourselves in; we can only offer prayers for the departed souls and may Allah have mercy on them and reward them with Aljanna Firdaus. And we prayed to Allah when our time comes, may he be pleased with us,” Governor Namadi stated.

He thanked the minister and Mr Mangal for finding time to visit him despite sending delegations to condole with him when the incident happened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

