According to a report by advisory firm MO Africa Company Limited, Lagos

Lagos’ nightlife was a major winner in 2024, with the top 15 lounges and nightclubs generating N4.32 billion.

On average, clubs raked in N360 million daily, with some tables fetching as much as N1.2 million per night.

The report highlighted the significant economic impact of Lagos ‘Detty December,’ which drew large numbers of domestic and international tourists.

Detty December, a pop culture term, refers to the festive period at the end of the year in Nigeria, typically from mid-December through the New Year. It is characterised by vibrant celebrations, social gatherings, and parties by Nigerians from home and abroad who return home to celebrate with family and friends.

Justifying the findings, Kayode Omosebi said his team compiled the data by surveying hotels, airports, short-let agents, and nightclubs in Lagos between 19 November and 26 December 2024, which also led to the discovery that nightclubs in the state raked in nothing less than N4.32 billion from different activities during Detty December.

During December Detty, Lagos welcomed an estimated 1.2 million visitors, 60 per cent of whom were domestic tourists driven by insecurity in southeastern Nigeria.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to the report, the influx of visitors brought a surge in hotel bookings and short-let apartment rentals, with December hotel revenue in Lagos hitting N54 billion from 15,000 bookings, just as the tourism and entertainment sectors generated N111.5 billion in Lagos State in December 2024.

Mr Omosebi, CEO of MO Africa, attributed the boom to the influx of travellers, including nearly 90 per cent of inbound passengers at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) who were Nigerians living abroad returning for leisure and tourism.

Data Speak

Additionally, the report showed that between November 19 and December 26 last year, Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) welcomed around 550,000 inbound passengers. Nearly 90 per cent of these arrivals were Nigerians living abroad, flying in primarily for leisure and tourism.

The top five countries of origin were the United States, Canada, Italy, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, with most visitors heading to Nigeria’s Lagos, Edo, Delta, Ondo, and Ogun states.

Beaches and resorts earned 70 per cent of the N4.5 billion from recreational activities, while Lagos’ event centres hosted 1,175 bookings, earning a combined N1.2 billion.

Luxury car rentals also boomed, with N1.5 billion spent on 750 bookings. Daily rates ranged from N200,000 to N2 million for high-end vehicles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

