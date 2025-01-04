The Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Tayo Oluwatuyi is dead.

The SSG, popularly known as “Tukana”, died at a hospital in the state after battling injuries he sustained during a car accident in December last year.

Confirming the development, the Commissioner for Information, Wale Akinlosotu, said in a statement on Saturday that the SSG passed away early on Saturday, 4 January. “He was involved in a ghastly car accident on Sunday, 15th December 2024, while traveling to Ibadan and was subsequently hospitalised,” the statement said.

“He served with distinction and played a crucial role in the state government, working closely with the governor and other top officials of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

“Hon. Oluwatuyi was a dedicated public servant whose unwavering commitment to administrative coordination, policy advisory, and implementation had a significant impact on Ondo State.

“Having served the government in various capacities, including as Chairman of Akure South local government, Commissioner, and twice as SSG, Hon. Oluwatuyi will forever be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ondo State.

“The Government of Ondo State extends its deepest condolences to the Oluwatuyi family of Akure, friends, and associates during this difficult time.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The commissioner said further details regarding memorial arrangements would be shared as they become available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

