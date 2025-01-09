The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has announced the result of the 39th edition of the National Qur’anic Recitation Competition.

The NSCIA’s Secretary General, Is-haq Oloyede, in a statement, said the competition was held in Kebbi State from 20 to 28 December.

Held in six categories, the competition was organised by the Centre for Islamic Studies, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The NSCIA said those the winners will represent Nigeria in an international competition this year.

The results of the six categories of the competition (for both females and males) are produced below:

Consequently, the NSCIA hereby affirms the exclusive eligibility of the above-named winners as the qualified candidates to represent Nigeria at international competitions in the respective categories.

Caveat Emptor

i. The Centre for Islamic Studies, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto is the only national coordinating body for the oragnisation of musabaqah in Nigeria.

ii. While the right to dual citizenship of any participant in the musabaqah is incontestable, it is improper for any candidate who has participated as a Nigerian in this year’s competition to purport to represent any other nation at any of the international Qur’anic competitions for the same year on the excuse that such nation does not field a candidate(s).

iii. The Council shall not hesitate to initiate severe penalties against any person involved in any sharp practice that can misrepresent the Nigerian nation at any of the international Qur’anic competitions.

Finally, the Council appreciates all participants at the musabaqah and the donors of vehicles, pilgrimage and other highly valued prizes for the competition winners and prays that Allah will reward them abundantly.

The Council expects that all the winners will continue to be worthy ambassadors of Islam and the Ummah in both learning and character.

Signed.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, CON, FNAL

(Kuliyan Sokoto)

Secretary-General

