The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has demanded the revocation of the airstrip licence issued to Living Faith Church headed by David Oyedepo.

The NSCIA stated this on Friday at its 10th Expanded General Purpose Committee (EGPC) meeting, which was convened by its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, in Abuja.

In a communique signed by its secretary general, Salisu Shehu, the group said it considered the airstrip a security threat to the nation.

In October, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, granted the Living Faith Church the licence to construct a private airstrip.

According to a Daily Trust report, Mr Keyamo said the federal government would manage the airstrip through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). His statement instantly ignited a controversy.

An Islamic rights activist, Ishaq Akintola, of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), condemned the issuance of the licence, arguing that government effective control of the airstrip will be almost impossible because the Nigerian system is too weak while Oyedepo’s figure looms large.

Mr Akintola, a professor, said because of religious and ethnic sentiments, privileged Nigerians (particularly religious leaders) are worshipped, alleging that Mr Oyedepo was on top of the list of such leaders.

In its communique, NSCIA described the licence as an aberration of the highest order that could threaten the country’s peace and security.

The NSCIA also decried the non-recognition of Muslim marriage certificates by certain authorities within and outside Nigeria. It said the situation compels Muslims to supplement valid Islamic marriage certificates with official marriage certificates, some conditions of which are not in conformity with the Shariah.

The council decided to renew its efforts in addressing the cited discrimination.

The meeting also reaffirmed the council’s 1986 resolution that the only accredited agency for organising national Musabaqah (national competition on Qur’anic recitation) in Nigeria is the Centre for Islamic Studies, the University of Sokoto (now Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto).

It warned that no other person or group can hijack the process or undermine the Centre’s authority on the Musabaqah issue.

The council also proposed five additional resident and visiting Imams for the National Mosque, subject to the clearance of the Fatwa Committee of the Council, to increase the mosque’s capacity to discharge its religious and social responsibilities.

The council also recommended five new imams for the Abuja National Mosque.

