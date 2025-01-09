I still regard Nigeria as a second home and I believe in the country’s potential to lead in this space. The cost of inaction is too high: degraded land, food insecurity, and economic instability. But the rewards of embracing regenerative agriculture are immense: healthier environments, stronger economies, and a brighter future for all.

Living in Nigeria for over a decade, I developed a deep appreciation of the resilience, ingenuity, and positive spirit of Nigerians. Though I no longer reside there, my experiences have left me with an enduring connection to the nation and its challenges. One of the most pressing issues I observed — and continue to follow closely — is the need for a sustainable agricultural system that can meet the demands of a growing population, provide the much-needed food-security, while also addressing environmental degradation. Regenerative agriculture stands out as a solution that offers both hope and opportunity.

In a world increasingly challenged by environmental crises, regenerative agriculture is more than just a farming method; it is a transformative approach that restores degraded land and builds economic resilience. For Nigeria, a nation grappling with desertification, deforestation, and food insecurity, adopting this practice could be a game-changer.

A Transformative Approach

At its core, regenerative agriculture focuses on revitalising the soil. By moving away from the reliance on chemical fertilisers and pesticides and instead embracing methods like crop rotation, cover cropping, and agroforestry, farmers can rebuild the ecosystems upon which agriculture depends. This is not just about preserving the environment — it’s about creating a sustainable agricultural sector capable of securing Nigeria’s future.

Consider this: 38 per cent of the workforce depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. Yet, conventional farming methods have left the soil depleted and unproductive, forcing many to abandon their farms in search of alternative means of income. Regenerative agriculture offers a lifeline. By improving soil fertility and water retention, farmers can increase yields and reduce costs. The ripple effects are profound: more food, more jobs, and greater economic stability.

Policies that incentivise sustainable practices, alongside investments in farmer education and infrastructure, can accelerate the adoption of regenerative farming. Imagine a Nigeria where every farmer has the tools and knowledge to succeed. This vision is within reach, but it requires concerted effort and investment.

Stories of Resilience

When I lived in Nigeria, I witnessed firsthand the determination of smallholder farmers. They are the backbone of the agricultural sector, and regenerative agriculture empowers them. By providing tools and techniques that are both sustainable and affordable, farmers can break free from cycles of dependency on expensive inputs.

Take mulching, for example — a simple practice of covering soil with organic matter. This approach can dramatically improve water retention and reduce the need for irrigation. In regions like northern Nigeria, where water scarcity is a growing concern, such practices can be life-changing. These solutions not only address immediate needs but also pave the way for long-term resilience.

Addressing Barriers

Of course, transitioning to regenerative agriculture is not without its challenges. Many farmers lack access to the knowledge and resources needed to make the shift. During my time in Nigeria, I saw how gaps in education and infrastructure could hinder progress. To overcome these barriers, collaboration between the government, private sector, and international organisations is essential.

Regenerative agriculture is more than a farming practice; it is a philosophy of growth, resilience, and interconnectedness. It offers a blueprint for a sustainable Nigeria — a Nigeria that can turn challenges into opportunities, inefficiencies into abundance, and soil into the foundation of prosperity.

Global Opportunities

The benefits of regenerative agriculture extend beyond the farm. As the global conversation around climate change intensifies, countries that adopt sustainable practices are better positioned to access international funding and carbon markets. Nigeria, with its vast agricultural potential, has an opportunity to lead by example. By prioritising regenerative practices, the country can strengthen its economy and set a precedent for others to follow.

A Call to Action

I still regard Nigeria as a second home and I believe in the country’s potential to lead in this space. The cost of inaction is too high: degraded land, food insecurity, and economic instability. But the rewards of embracing regenerative agriculture are immense: healthier environments, stronger economies, and a brighter future for all.

The journey begins today, one farm at a time.

Richard Ough is the managing director and chief economist of Flywheel Economics; a boutique economic consulting company and policy think tank.

