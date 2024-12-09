The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has declared former President John Mahama the winner of the 2024 presidential election.
Mr Mahama, the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), defeated the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Mahamadu Bawumia, by 1.7 million votes.
The chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, declared Mr Mahama the president-elect, having secured more than 50 per cent of the total votes.
The former president won 13 regions, while Mr Bawumia, who conceded defeat on Sunday, won in only three regions.
Mr Mahama polled about 6.3 million votes, while the vice president polled 4.5 million votes.
Twelve candidates participated in Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections. However, the NDC won by a landslide in both elections, with the party set to have a two-thirds majority in parliament.
The final declaration commenced at 4:30 p.m., with a speech by Mrs Mensa.
In her speech, Mrs Mensa said the decision of the vice president to concede even before the official declaration showed that the election was fair and credible.
Details later….
