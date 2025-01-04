The Police Command in Jigawa has confirmed nine persons dead and four others injured in a communal clash that occurred on Friday in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to journalists in Dutse on Saturday.

Mr Shiisu stated that the incident occurred at Gululu village in Miga Local Government Area (LGA).

He explained that the incidents occurred after village residents discovered that a shop in the area had been broken into and goods looted by unknown persons.

The PPRO added that, as a result, the villagers traced the suspected thieves’ footsteps to a village in the neighbouring Fulani community in Jahun LGA.

He said that the community members were alleged to have shot the visiting villagers with bows and arrows, injuring four persons.

According to him, in retaliation, the villagers from Gululu later mobilised and attacked and set ablaze Fulani settlements in both Miga and Jahun LGAs.

“On 03/01/2025, information from Gululu village in Miga LGA indicated that a group of miscreants suspected to be Fulanis broke into a shop and stole a quantity of hibiscus flower and other provisions.

“A team of villagers (Hausawa) traced their footprints to a Fulani settlement Camp in Yankunama village, Jahun LGA.

“On sighting the villagers, the Fulanis started shooting the villagers with bows and arrows, and as a result, four persons were seriously injured.

“The villagers mobilized and started attacking the Fulanis and setting their houses ablaze at various locations within Miga and Jahun LGAs,” Shiisu said.

He added that upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen from the two LGAs rushed to assess the situation and restore peace and order.

“Unfortunately, upon their arrival, nine bodies were recovered and taken to Jahun and Miga Hospitals, where the medical doctors on duty confirmed them dead,” he said.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Ahmadu Abdullahi, along with other senior officers, had already visited the crime scene, where a stakeholder meeting was immediately convened.

According to him, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu, who is from Miga, Council Chairmen, District Heads, leaders of Miyetti Allah and Vigilante Groups from the two affected LGAs also attended the meeting.

READ ALSO: Court orders SSS to release Miyetti Allah leader

“The meeting was centred on maintaining law and order, avoiding violence, propaganda and reprisal attacks.

“And in the meantime, patrols are being stepped up in the affected areas to prevent further breakdown of law and order,” Mr Shiisu said.

He added that while the situation has been brought under control, an investigation is currently ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(NAN)

