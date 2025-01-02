The police in Rivers State have confirmed the arrest of a couple for allegedly raping and beating a 13-year-old girl in their residence in Port Harcourt.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

NAN reports that the wife was said to have stripped the teenager and inserted pepper into her private part after accusing her of having sexual intercourse with her husband.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said the arrested suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for investigation and possible prosecution.

How she was raped, beaten

Goodness, the mother of the survivor, recounted the incident to NAN.

A resident of Rupokwu town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Goodness revealed that the assault on her daughter occurred on the evening of 29 December 2024.

She explained that when she was alerted by neighbours about the attack on her daughter, she immediately closed her shop and rushed home.

“Before I got home, neighbours had already rescued my daughter from the wife’s assault.

“My daughter was still writhing in pain from the beating and the pepper applied to her body and private area,” she said.

Goodness said that after her daughter felt relieved, she revealed that on 25 December 2024, a female neighbour, a friend of the man’s wife, took her to the house.

She said the man sent his wife and her friend on an errand that fateful day, leaving the teenager alone in the house with him.

The distraught mother reported that after the two women had left the apartment, the man attacked her daughter and allegedly raped her multiple times and then threatened her to remain silent.

“After he raped her, he told my daughter to leave his house.

“My daughter returned home afterwards but did not report what had transpired, probably due to the threat from the man,” she added.

Goodness further stated that on 29 December 2024, the wife visited her shop and asked the teenager to follow her to her apartment to assist with house chores.

“It was on getting there that she accused my daughter of sleeping with her husband, stripped her naked, poured pepper on her and inserted the same into her vagina.

“She then dragged my daughter outside and flogged her mercilessly with a machete while neighbours recorded the attack,” she said.

Demand for justice

The teary mother demanded justice for her traumatised daughter.

NAN reports that the couple spent the New Year in custody, while their children, aged four and two, had been placed in the care of relatives.

Meanwhile, Prince Wiro, the national coordinator of the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, has condemned the alleged torture of the minor, calling it inhumane and barbaric.

“We have spoken with the teenager and observed the bruises and wounds on her body. We demand a thorough investigation by the police.

“The man must be held accountable for the allegations while anyone else found responsible should be prosecuted,” Mr Wiro said.

