The police have arrested a 19-year old woman allegedly notorious for robbing residents of mobile phones in the Kano metropolis.

Shamsiyya Adamu was arrrested with four allegged accomplices.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement on Thursday, said the police received 30 complaints last year about the activities of the female suspect, a resident of Brigade Quarters in Kano.

Mr Kiyawa said Miss Adamu was arrested on 21 December following complaints from Unguwa Uku Quarters of the Kano metropolis.

Public outcry over stolen phones

“In the year 2024, the Kano State Police Command received numerous reports from residents of Kano Metropolis about a young lady who steals mobile phones from residential houses.

“The reports indicated that the suspect was using a tricyclist and a cyber criminal to aid in her operations.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Dogo Garba raised a special intervention squad, and the principal suspect was arrested on December 21, 2024,” Mr Kiyawa stated.

Modus operandi

The police spokesperson said Ms Adamu operated in residential areas, targetting housewives.

“The syndicate, led by Shamsiyya, specialised in stealing mobile phones from residential houses, using a tricyclist and a cyber criminal to aid in their operations.

“The suspects would deceive housewives, steal their mobile phones, and swindle money from their victims’ bank accounts”, the police said.

The police said Ms Adamu was arrested alongside Idris Yusuf, 23, a tricycle rider who allegedly served as her transporter.

Another arrested suspect, Al’asan Dahiru, 24, allegedly specialised in disposing of their stolen items, and Abdulmajid Haruna, 27, an alleged receiver of the items.

The police said six mobile phones were recovered from Mr Haruna when he was arrested.

Also, Salim Auwalu, 21, was arrested for withdrawing money from their victims’ bank accounts.

Recovery of stolen mobile phones

The police said six mobile phones were recovered from the suspects..

The police said 30 complainants, including 29 females and 1 male, alleged that Ms Adamu stole their mobile phones in 2024.

